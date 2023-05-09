This Best-Selling Portable Grill That’s Great for 'Camping' and ‘Beach Trips’ Is on Sale for Only $21 Right Now

Spring is finally getting the warm welcome it deserves. With the days getting longer and brighter, there's something about sunshine and blue skies that makes us want to start grilling outdoors. While a backyard grill is perfect for your outdoor oasis, it won't make it to a parking lot tailgate, the beach, or a campsite. That's where a portable one comes in handy.

If you're looking for a grill to take on all your outdoor adventures, then you're in luck. This Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill is extremely easy to transport thanks to its lightweight and compact design, and even better, it's only $21 right now at Amazon.

It’s a best-seller in its category and comes with 196 square inches of cooking space — enough to grill hamburgers, hotdogs, and more for family and friends. Plus, it’s built with an enamel-coated firebox, meaning the grill can withstand a lot of heat, so you can get a strong blaze from the charcoal without worrying about warping or ruining the surface.

It also features a dual venting system that lets you control the heat of your coals so you can cook your food low and slow or at searing hot temperatures. If you need a little bit more cooking surface check out this larger option.

Not only is the grill affordable, but it's also backed by more than 3,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who rave that it's “very easy” to put together and is “well-built and sturdy.”

“Nice grill to bring along when camping,” wrote one satisfied customer. “It's held up to several uses so far — and by the looks of it, I'm certain I'll get more than my money's worth.” Another reviewer simply stated: “I love these little grills for my beach trips.”

A third shopper shared that it's “just as nice as a full-size grill” and added that it cooked their New York strip steak “to a perfect medium rare” and was “extremely easy” to clean. They ended their review by saying: “It was honestly one of the best things I've ever bought on Amazon.”

Whether you need a grill to take to the park, camping, or out to the balcony if you live in a small space, order this popular Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill while it’s still on sale. You can enjoy freshly grilled meals in as little as four days, so you’ll have it ahead of Memorial Day.

