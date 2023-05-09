This Best-Selling Portable Grill That’s Great for 'Camping' and ‘Beach Trips’ Is on Sale for Only $21 Right Now

One user says it's “just as nice as a full-size grill”

By
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton

Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 9, 2023 11:30 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Cuisinart CCG-190 Portable Charcoal Grill Tout
Photo:

People / Tyler Roeland

Spring is finally getting the warm welcome it deserves. With the days getting longer and brighter, there's something about sunshine and blue skies that makes us want to start grilling outdoors. While a backyard grill is perfect for your outdoor oasis, it won't make it to a parking lot tailgate, the beach, or a campsite. That's where a portable one comes in handy. 

If you're looking for a grill to take on all your outdoor adventures, then you're in luck. This Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill is extremely easy to transport thanks to its lightweight and compact design, and even better, it's only $21 right now at Amazon.

It’s a best-seller in its category and comes with 196 square inches of cooking space — enough to grill hamburgers, hotdogs, and more for family and friends. Plus, it’s built with an enamel-coated firebox, meaning the grill can withstand a lot of heat, so you can get a strong blaze from the charcoal without worrying about warping or ruining the surface. 

Cuisinart CCG-190 Portable Charcoal Grill

Amazon

Buy It! Cuisinart CCG-190 Portable Charcoal Grill in Black, $21.10 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

It also features a dual venting system that lets you control the heat of your coals so you can cook your food low and slow or at searing hot temperatures. If you need a little bit more cooking surface check out this larger option

Not only is the grill affordable, but it's also backed by more than 3,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who rave that it's “very easy” to put together and is “well-built and sturdy.”

“Nice grill to bring along when camping,” wrote one satisfied customer. “It's held up to several uses so far — and by the looks of it, I'm certain I'll get more than my money's worth.” Another reviewer simply stated: “I love these little grills for my beach trips.”

A third shopper shared that it's “just as nice as a full-size grill” and added that it cooked their New York strip steak “to a perfect medium rare” and was “extremely easy” to clean. They ended their review by saying: “It was honestly one of the best things I've ever bought on Amazon.”

Whether you need a grill to take to the park, camping, or out to the balcony if you live in a small space, order this popular Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill while it’s still on sale. You can enjoy freshly grilled meals in as little as four days, so you’ll have it ahead of Memorial Day.

Cuisinart CCG-190rb Portable Charcoal Grill

Amazon

Buy It! Cuisinart CCG-190 Portable Charcoal Grill in Red, $21.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Nate Berkus Home Sale TOUT
Amazon's Huge Sale on Nate Berkus Home Bedding, Blankets, and Pillows Means Prices Now Start at Just $18
Dyson Ball Animal 3 Upright Vacuum Cleaner Tout
Amazon Just Dropped a Deal on This 'Very Powerful' Dyson Vacuum
Fashion One-Off: Rothy's flats lookalike TOUT
Shoppers Say People 'Often Mistake' These Flats for Rothy's — but They're a Fraction of the Price
Related Articles
Dyson Ball Animal 3 Upright Vacuum Cleaner Tout
Amazon Just Dropped a Deal on This 'Very Powerful' Dyson Vacuum
Fashion One-Off: Rothy's flats lookalike TOUT
Shoppers Say People 'Often Mistake' These Flats for Rothy's — but They're a Fraction of the Price
KFC is Showing Its Appreciation for Moms with Free Chicken Nuggets
KFC Is Giving Out Their New Chicken Nuggets for Free on Mother's Day — Plus More Food Deals for Mom
prue lieth, alison hammond
Prue Leith Says Alison Hammond Will Be 'More Sensible' on 'Great British Bake Off' After Matt Lucas' Exit
Morgann Book, tiktok girl
Teen TikTok Star, Who Was Raised in a Dairy Queen, Reveals Her Favorite DQ Hacks (Exclusive)
brad pitt
Brad Pitt Launches His New Gin 'The Gardener' (Exclusive)
Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum
A Robot Vacuum Is the Mother's Day Gift She Really Wants, and This One from Shark Is 40% Off Right Now
amzf dress tout
This 'Flattering and Comfortable' Dress with Pockets Is Trending on Amazon, and It's on Sale Right Now
Hey Dude Women's Wendy Lace-Up Loafers Comfortable & Lightweight Ladies tout
Amazon Shoppers Call These Lace-Up Loafers Their 'New Summer Shoes,' and They're on Sale Today
Joomra Cloud Slide Sandals TOUT
These Pillow Slides Feel Like a Wearable 'Anti-Fatigue Mat' — and They're 50% Off at Amazon
Lepotec LED Motion Sensor Cabinet Light Tout
These 'Handy' Under-Cabinet Lights with 'Flawless' Motion Detection Are on Sale at Amazon
Germ Guardian Air Purifier Tout
This $175 Air Purifier That 'Pulls Stuff Out of the Air' Is Just $75 at Amazon Today
White Castle Wedding - White Castle, Scottsdale, Arizona, 5/5/2023
Couple Marries at White Castle After Bride Says the Restaurant Helped Her Survive as a Homeless Kid
gofit Walker Pro/Plus Smallest Under Desk Treadmill
One of the Best Under-Desk Treadmills We Tested Is $100 Off at Amazon Right Now
100 Best Deals This Month Tout
The 100 Best Deals We Found at Amazon in May
Shark Professional Steam Pocket Mop Tout
This Steam Mop Makes Floors Look 'Brand New' — and It's $60 Off at Amazon Right Now