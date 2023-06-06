Cuba Gooding Jr. Settles Rape Accusation Lawsuit Minutes Before Trial Was Set to Begin: Report

Just before his trial was set to begin, Cuba Gooding Jr. has settled in a lawsuit that a woman brought against him in 2020, accusing him of rape in 2013

Published on June 6, 2023 12:35 PM
Cuba Gooding Jr. Arrives at NYS Supreme Court for sentencing on October 13, 2022
Photo:

David Dee Delgado/Getty

Cuba Gooding Jr. has settled a 2020 lawsuit brought against him, in which he was accused of rape seven years previous.

On Tuesday, the Associated Press reported that just minutes before his trial was set to begin in the case that saw him accused of raping a woman twice in 2013 inside of his New York City hotel room, the actor reached a settlement in the suit.

Per the AP, a calendar entry in the official court record read, "TRIAL OFF" and "Reason for cancellation (on consent): the parties have resolved the matter."

The woman, who has remained anonymous, would have been required to reveal her identity at the trial, with the AP reporting that Judge Paul A. Crotty made that ruling last week.

An attorney for Gooding Jr., 55, did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment Tuesday.

Cuba Gooding Jr.
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty

In her original lawsuit, the unidentified woman claimed the Oscar-winning actor invited her up to his hotel room where he began to undress in front of her, Variety reported at the time from a civil lawsuit filed in August 2020.

The woman alleged that Gooding Jr. blocked the door, pushed her onto the bed and raped her twice.

She sued Gooding Jr. for an alleged "crime of violence" committed on the basis of gender and was seeking a trial by jury, according to Variety. She was seeking an unspecified amount of compensatory and punitive damages.

Gooding Jr.’s attorney at the time, Mark Heller, denied the claims made by the anonymous accuser in a statement to PEOPLE.

“The allegations against Cuba Gooding Jr. are false and perjurious,” he said. “There was absolutely no conduct committed in a criminal nature as alleged.”

“We expect the case to be dismissed,” Heller continued at the time. “It was an alleged incident that took place over seven years ago with no criminal complaint at the time.”

Cuba Gooding Jr. Arrives at NYS Supreme Court for sentencing on October 13, 2022

David Dee Delgado/Getty

This marked the latest accusation of sexual assault against Gooding Jr. Back in June 2019, he turned himself in to the New York Police Department following allegations that he groped a woman at a rooftop bar in Manhattan.

The woman said Gooding Jr. was "highly intoxicated" at the time of the incident and groped her breasts at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge in Manhattan. Two more accusations came out months later, one of which is he pled guilty to in April 2022.

That October, Manhattan District Attorney spokesperson Emily Tuttle said the actor had met the conditions of his plea agreement, avoiding time behind bars for the charge, a misdemeanor, CNN reported at the time.

With the deal, he agreed to complete six months of counseling and could not get arrested. He could also plead guilty to harassment at a lower level than misdemeanor, which he did, per CNN.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to online.rainn.org.

