Missing Crypto Millionaire, 41, Found by Children Dead and Dismembered in Suitcase in Argentina

Dismembered body parts of a missing crypto millionaire have been found stuffed in a suitcase by a group of children playing near a stream in Buenos Aires, Argentina, according to police.

Fernando Pérez Algaba — a cryptocurrency influencer and entrepreneur who amassed a fortune by renting luxury vehicles and selling digital coins — first went missing on July 18, per The New York Post, citing police and local media.

The suitcase containing Algaba's remains was found Sunday, while on Wednesday, his head was discovered floating downstream in a rucksack, Metro reported, citing local media and authorities.

Authorities identified Algaba, 41, by his tattoos and fingerprints. An autopsy revealed he had been shot at least three times before the dismemberment took place, Complex reports, citing Spanish outlet El País.

"If they had shot him, I can think it would have been a settling of scores, but what doesn't close me is that they cut him as they cut him," said the deceased's brother, Rodolfo Pérez Algaba, according to A24.



Algaba, who lived in Barcelona, had rented a place in Argentina for at least a week before his body parts were found, according to Complex. The outlet noted that he was supposed to give back the keys to the property on July 19.

Police are investigating Algaba's death, and have taken one person into custody as a suspect, per the publication.

Reports surfaced about Algaba struggling with debts, tax issues and requests for money from investors in a “failed” cryptocurrency business that he confessed had gotten “out of hand,” according to Metro.

Amid the claims, Algaba, who had over 900,000 followers on Instagram, often posted photos of his lavish lifestyle and exotic travels.

"His activity was buying and selling cars, with the issue of Bitcoin did not go well, that was canceled and stayed there," Rodolfo explained, per A24, adding that he had not seen his brother for "three months" due to an argument.

He also noted that, years ago, "My dad died and left an inheritance, which we all collect. My mom, I, [Fernando] collected an inheritance and he started doing another kind of business, buying low-end cars," adding that his brother "was under psychiatric treatment for an anxiety disorder."

“I’ve been here for three days and hardly sleep, thinking, breaking my head, how could this happen?” Rodolfo told Crónica TV, per A24. “But I’m not going to sit still. I’m not going to do justice with my own hands, but I hope that justice will be done.”

In an eerie social-media post before his death, Algaba reportedly said, "It's incredible how there are such evil people in the world that while you're thinking of helping them, they're thinking of destroying you,” per LAD Bible.

