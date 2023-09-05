Cruz Beckham Pays Tribute to His Famous Mom's Spice Girls Past with a Posh New Tattoo

Cruz Beckham has some new ink, seemingly in tribute to his mother, Victoria Beckham.

The youngest son of David and Victoria Beckham, who turned 18 in February of this year, got a special gift for himself to commemorate his mom — in the form of a special tattoo with her Spice Girls moniker.

London-based celebrity tattoo artist Pablo, who goes by Certified Letter Boy on social media, showed off the new tattoo on Cruz’s right arm in a series of black-and-white photos on Instagram. The first photo shows the tattoo that reads, “Posh,” an apparent nod to his mom’s nickname “Posh Spice,” in cursive letters right below his elbow.

A second photo shows Cruz making eye contact with the camera as he gets his arm tattooed, and a black-and-white video shows the whole process, zooming in on Cruz’s arm as the letters are being inked.

Cruz Beckham new 'Posh' tattoo
Cruz poses for a photo as he gets his tattoo done by tattoo artist Certified Letter Boy.

Certified Letter Boy

“Posh @cruzbeckham 💫,” the tattoo artist captioned the Instagram carousel. “I think we all get the vibe here don’t we? 💥Thank you for the trust my g 🙏”

Cruz’s brother Romeo Beckham, 21, has been a long-time client of Certified Letter Boy and even got two tattoos from the popular tattoo artist, including one that read “freedom to dream” on his torso and “free spirit” on his hand.

This comes six months after proud parents Victoria, 49, and David, 48, celebrated Cruz's birthday by sharing a slideshow of photos of him throughout the years, set to Beyoncé's "Love on Top."

Cruz Beckham and David Beckham attend the Dior Homme Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2023
Cruz Beckham and David Beckham attend the Dior Homme Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2023 in Paris, France.

Victor Boyko/Getty

"Happy 18th Birthday to our baby boy ❤️ to the most amazing boy with the most amazing energy and the biggest heart x we are so proud of you and we love you so much Cruzie ❤️," David wrote.

Victoria also shared her own birthday wishes for her son at the same time by posting the same clip and writing, "Happy Birthday Cruzie!! We all love you so much and are so proud of the incredible young man you have become 🙏🏼 You are our everything. Happy 18th superstar ⭐️ 💫 🌟 ❤️."

The proud mom also shared a photo of her husband and the birthday boy enjoying his first legal beer in the U.K., writing on top of the photo, "18 today!!!!!! Finally!!!!!! 😂"

Cruz posted his own photo on Instagram in honor of his first pint, which showed him drinking a beer in a pub with his dad and big brother Romeo while wearing a New York Knicks cap.

Cruz captioned the photo, "Feels good to be 18."

