Cruise Passenger Missing After He 'Jumped' Overboard While Ship Was Returning to Florida

"The crew was notified by his traveling companion late in the afternoon about his missing status after he had not been seen all day," Carnival Cruise Line said in a statement

Published on July 24, 2023 03:30PM EDT
The Carnival Horizon cruise ship is seen moored in the Port of Miam
A man is missing after jumping from a Carnival cruise ship off the coast of Florida on Sunday. Photo:

DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty 

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing man who went overboard from a Carnival cruise ship off the coast of Florida over the weekend.

According to a statement from Carnival Cruise Line, the 30-year-old passenger went missing on Sunday while traveling on the Carnival Elation as it made its way back to its homeport of Jacksonville following a four-day trip to the Bahamas.

"The crew was notified by his traveling companion late in the afternoon about his missing status after he had not been seen all day," Carnival said in a statement sent to PEOPLE.

"Sadly, after an exhaustive on-board search and a review of security camera video, it was determined that he jumped," the company said. "Shoreside authorities were notified, and the crew was advised to continue to Jacksonville."

The Coast Guard said in a statement that air and sea crews are working to search for the missing passenger, who has not been publicly identified, 95 nautical miles east of Melbourne, Florida.

The crews are the 87-foot Cutter Tarpon from St. Petersburg, a Hercules aircraft from Clearwater and an Ocean Sentry aircraft from Miami, reported NBC affiliate WFLA.

As the search continues, Carnival said it's "providing support to the guest's family."

"Our thoughts are with them and the guest," the cruise line added.

Sunday's incident is the second time in two months that a passenger went overboard on a Carnival cruise ship off the coast of Florida. On May 29, a 35-year-old man, identified as Ronnie Lee Peale Jr., was riding on the Carnival Magic ship when he went overboard. The boat was about 186 miles east of Jacksonville at the time.

The Coast Guard called off the search on May 31 after searching more than 5,171 square miles and 60 hours. “The decision to suspend the active search efforts pending further development is never one we take lightly. We offer our most sincere condolences to Mr. Peale’s family and friends," the Coast Guard said in a news release at the time.

