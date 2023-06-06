Sadie Stanley Met Griffin Gluck 1 Week Before 'Cruel Summer' Chemistry Read at a Charades Night (Exclusive)

Sadie Stanley and Griffin Gluck had a serendipitous encounter before their leading roles on Cruel Summer season 2.

In light of the show's season 2 premiere on Freeform Monday, the Kim Possible actress opened up the relationships she developed while filming the show.

"My relationship with the whole cast has been such an amazing bonus from filming this. I've made friendships that I will keep for the rest of my life. It's been absolutely amazing," Stanley, 21, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "But I actually met Griffin ... funnily enough, I met him [when] I hosted this Charades night for my friend because it was his birthday."

She adds, "Griffin was friends with that guy as well and so Griffin came to my house one night. I never met him before. We played Charades together, and it was lovely."

One week later, she ran into Gluck, 22, once more for a chemistry read.

"I was like, 'Oh my God, Griffin.' And he was like, 'What?' We did a chemistry read together and he booked it. And now, here we are. I think we had chemistry right from the start," she says. "He and I just have really similar styles of acting, really similar styles of working. We meshed really quick so that's been really great. He's a blast to have on set for sure. We mess with each other a lot."

The cast — which includes Lexi Underwood, Paul Adelstein and KaDee Strickland — quickly developed relationships outside the show.

"It just makes work that much more fun. It makes those really hard nights, those night shoots that we're in a pool freezing cold for eight hours, makes even those fun," she says. "It's added so much to my experience, for sure. And I think it transfers on camera too. You can just see the chemistry that's happening."



The show is set in three different timelines surrounding Y2K, with Stanley taking on the role of Megan and teasing that things will get "messy" and "competitive" as the season progresses.

Per an official synopsis from Freefrom, the new season "tracks the early friendship between Megan (Stanley), Isabella (Underwood) and Megan's best friend Luke (Gluck), the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward."

"I think that the audience will really root for Isabella and Megan's friendship. I think that's the heart of the story. I love their friendship. They are ride-or-die. They would do anything for each other," says Stanley. "Luke and Megan's friendship is also super strong. They've known each other since they were kids. Since they were in diapers. They know each other better than anybody else. And so when you put those things, those three people together ... some stuff goes down."

Cruel Summer airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on Freeform.