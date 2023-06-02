Crown Princess Victoria Wears Meghan Markle's Cape Dress (in Pink!) to Jordan Royal Wedding

There's a reason that Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden's stunning cape dress at the Jordan royal wedding looked familiar — it's also been worn by Meghan Markle!

The future queen of Sweden joined royals from around the world at Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa's stunning nuptials on Thursday. For the evening banquet following the ceremony, Crown Princess Victoria stepped out on the arm of her husband, Prince Daniel, in a hot pink version of Safiyaa's Ginkgo cape dress.

Meghan previously wore the same gown in a light blue shade back in October 2018 for her tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji with Prince Harry. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, appeared at a state dinner in Suva, Fiji, sporting the glamorous ensemble with statement earrings and her hair worn loose. The outing came shortly after the couple announced that they were expecting their first child — and in May 2019, they welcomed their son, Prince Archie. (This weekend, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will celebrate their daughter Princess Lilibet's second birthday.)

Crown Princess Victoria added the ultimate royal accessories to her gown for the royal wedding banquet, including sashes and badges indicating her honors, emerald jewelry and a tiara. The Swedish royal, 45, sported the Boucheron Laurel Wreath tiara, a headpiece she's worn on several other occasions — including another royal wedding: her sister Princess Madeleine's nuptials in 2013.

The tiara dates back to 1905, when Queen Sofia of Sweden gave it to Princess Margaret of Connaught as a wedding present, according to The Court Jeweller.

The wedding banquet was full of stunning headpieces, including a rare tiara moment for the future queen of the Netherlands, Princess Catharina-Amalia. In just her second time stepping out in a tiara, the 19-year-old royal wore the Dutch Ruby Peacock tiara. She made her tiara debut at Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway's 18th birthday gala last summer sporting the Dutch Star Tiara.

In her authorized biography, Princess Catharina-Amalia spoke about her love of royal jewels.

"I love tiaras," she said in the biography, simply titled Amalia. "Show me a tiara, and I'll know where it came from. I can recognize all the tiaras of Europe. I used to put them on from my mother. Then there would be one on her make-up table and I would have it directly on my head."

The royal continued, "I really liked to be in my mother's jewelry anyway. When I was very little. She was preparing for an important dinner and she shouted around the house, 'Amalia, where's that ring?' "

Princess Catharina-Amalia joined her parents, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, at the banquet. Queen Maxima wore the Stuart tiara for the evening event.

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium accompanied her father, King Philippe, at the wedding ceremony and banquet. The future queen recycled a sparkler that she previously wore for Princess Ingrid Alexandra's birthday bash last year paired with a blue gown.

Kate Middleton sported one of her favorite tiaras for the royal wedding, reaching for the Queen Mary's Lover's Knot tiara to accessorize her pink gown by Jenny Packham. The Princess of Wales also wore the Greville Chandelier earrings, which were previously worn by Queen Elizabeth.

Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice made her second-ever tiara outing wearing a special family heirloom: the York tiara, which her mother Sarah Ferguson wore at her 1986 wedding to Prince Andrew.

