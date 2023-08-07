Crown Princess Mary Reveals World Cup Allegiance When Denmark Faces Her Home Country of Australia

Crown Princess Mary had a tough call to make when Denmark and Australia faced off in the World Cup.

The wife of Crown Prince Frederik is set to become Denmark's queen consort someday — however, she was born in Australia. In fact, Mary and Frederik first met at a pub in Sydney during the 2000 Olympic Games.

But Crown Princess Mary, 51, left no question about who she was rooting for in the soccer game on Monday. In a post on the royal family's Instagram page, she appeared in a photo (alongside an adorable dog!) sporting Danish flags on her cheeks.

"We cheer from 'Top Over' and all the way 'Down Under,' when the match against Australia starts at the World Cup. Come on Denmark," the caption, signed by "The Crown Prince Couple" said.

Unfortunately for Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik, Australia's team won the match 2-0 over Denmark, knocking them out of the competition.

Crown Princess Mary, Crown Prince Frederik and their family are known to watch soccer tournaments closely and cheer on Denmark. In 2021, the royal couple and their eldest son, Prince Christian, traveled to London's Wembley Stadium to watch Denmark play England in the semi-finals of the Euro.



The game also served as a royal reunion, as the Danish prince and princess caught up with Prince William, who was in attendance rooting for England (who went on to win and advance to the finals).

Prince William — along with Kate Middleton and their three children — are also following the soccer action. After the Lionesses secured their spot in the final eight, the Prince and Princess of Wales' joint social media pages shared a congratulatory post.

"Well done @Lionesses! It was hard-fought but now we're on to the quarter-finals. Good luck," they captioned a repost from the England women's soccer team account.

Prince William — who is president of the game's governing body in England, the Football Association — was joined by Princess Charlotte last year to record a fun good luck message as the Lionesses reached the finals of the Women's Euro 2022.

"We both want to wish the Lionesses the best of luck tonight. You've done amazingly well in the competition, and we're rooting for you all the way!' Willam said before his daughter added, "Good luck! I hope you win. Bye!"

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

In June, Prince William caught up with the team ahead of the World Cup — and surprised coach Sarina Wiegman! The royal presented Wiegman with her honorary Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire medal. The coach received the recognition in the 2023 New Year’s Honours List for services to the sport.

