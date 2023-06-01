Royal Wedding of the Year! See Photos from Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan's Nuptials

Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan tied the knot before changing outfits for an evening banquet

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

Updated on June 1, 2023 05:05 PM
Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein (L) and his wife Saudi Rajwa al-Seif leave in a convoy following their royal wedding ceremony in Amman
Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa. Photo:

KHALIL MAZRAAWI/AFP via Getty Images

Royal wedding bells are ringing in Jordan! Crown Prince Hussein, heir to the throne, married Princess Rajwa in Amman on Thursday. The couple tied the knot after a nine-month engagement in an Islamic marriage ceremony at Zahran Palace — peek inside the regal festivities.

01 of 19

Here Comes the Bride

Jordan's Prince Hashem bin Abdullah walking with Rajwa al-Said at the Zahran Palace in Amman on June 1, 2023 on the day of her royal wedding ceremony to Crown Prince Hussein
Princess Rajwa.

Jordanian Royal Palace/AFP via Getty

After guests like Prince William and Kate Middleton found their seats and Crown Prince Hussein processed to the front of the gazebo, Princess Rajwa arrived with her groom’s younger siblings. The bride entered the wedding on the arm of her new brother-in-law Prince Hashem, 18.

02 of 19

Best Backup

The wedding of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein and Miss Rajwa Khalid Alseif
Princess Rajwa.

RHC JO/Youtube

In a sweet moment, Princess Iman and Princess Salma followed Rajwa as she made her way in, fixing the sweeping train of her dress and long veil to create perfect placement. Iman, 26, perhaps had a little practice with the task, as she recently celebrated her own royal wedding in March.

03 of 19

Bride and Groom

Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein duirng his grand royal wedding of Saudi Rajwa Al Saif, in Amman, Jordan on June 1, 2023

APAImages/Shutterstock

Crown Prince Hussein greeted his bride with a huge smile as she entered the venue.

04 of 19

The Look of Love

Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein duirng his grand royal wedding of Saudi Rajwa Al Saif, in Amman, Jordan on June 1, 2023

APAImages/Shutterstock

Princess Rajwa and Crown Prince Hussein share a smile during the ceremony.

05 of 19

It Begins!

The wedding of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein and Miss Rajwa Khalid Alseif
Jordan Royal Wedding.

RHC JO/Youtube

The newly-minted Princess Rajwa was all smiles as she sat beside Crown Prince Hussein at the front of the gazebo before 140 guests, and the ceremony began.

06 of 19

Regal Gazebo

Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein duirng his grand royal wedding of Saudi Rajwa Al Saif
Jordan Royal Wedding.

APAImages/Shutterstock

The Royal Hashemite Court released a wider shot of the stunning venue, which brought the outdoors in with verdant florals.

07 of 19

Just Us

The wedding of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein and Miss Rajwa Khalid Alseif
Jordan Royal Wedding.

RHC JO/Youtube


Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa shared a tender moment as they exchanged rings.

08 of 19

Just Married

The wedding of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein and Miss Rajwa Khalid Alseif
Jordan Royal Wedding.

RHC JO/Youtube

The couple was joyful when Dr. Ahmed Al Khalaileh, imam of the Royal Hashemite Court, closed the service, and sweetly kissed each other on the cheek. Some of the women performed a Zaghrata, a traditional ululation to show happiness at Jordanian and Arab celebrations.

Arm in arm, the newlyweds made their way out of the gazebo.

09 of 19

Special Guests

The wedding of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein and Miss Rajwa Khalid Alseif
Jordan Royal Wedding.

RHC JO/Youtube

With their union official, it was time to greet guests! The bride and groom briefly spoke with members of the congregation, which was comprised of their families, world royals and heads of state — like Prince William and Princess Kate!

10 of 19

Princess to Princess

The wedding of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein and Miss Rajwa Khalid Alseif
Royal Wedding of Jordan.

RHC JO/Youtube

Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa shared a smile with the Prince and Princess of Wales, sharing warm hugs and kisses on the cheek.

11 of 19

Guest List

Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan is getting married today. Pictured, Kate Middle and Prince William

Royal Hashemite Court RHC

Prince William and Princess Kate joined royals from around the world at the celebration. They reunited with Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden, Princess Hisako of Japan and Princess Tsuguko, Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, King Philippe and Princess Elisabeth of Belgium and King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands among others.

12 of 19

Saber Salute

The wedding of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein and Miss Rajwa Khalid Alseif
Jordan Royal Wedding.

RHC JO/Youtube

After connecting with guests, the bride and groom walked below an Arch of Sabers and hopped into their “Sheer Rover” for the ceremonial Red Motorcade procession to their reception.

13 of 19

Riding in Style

Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein (R) and his wife Saudi Rajwa al-Seif wave as they leave the Zahran Palace in Amman

KHALIL MAZRAAWI/AFP via Getty Images

The custom car was previously used to transport the late Queen Elizabeth when she visited Jordan in 1984.

14 of 19

Princess Duty

Jordan's Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and his bride Rajwa al Saif leave Zahran Palace during their wedding in Amman, Jordan, on June 1st, 2023
Jordan Royal Wedding.

Abd Rabbo Ammar/ABACA/Shutterstock

Shortly after the ceremony, the Royal Hashemite Court announced that Rajwa will now be styled as a princess. 

“A Royal Decree was issued to bestow the title of Her Royal Highness Princess Rajwa Al Hussein on Miss Rajwa Khalid Alseif, on the occasion of her marriage to His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein #Jordan,” the statement said.

15 of 19

Day of Celebration

Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein (C-L) and his wife, Princess Rajwa Al Saif (C-R), of Saudi Arabia, wave to people lining the street during a wedding parade after their royal wedding ceremony in Amman, Jordan 01 June 2023
Jordan Royal Wedding.

MOHAMMAD ALI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

People lined the streets for a glimpse of the royal couple as they traveled to their epic reception at Al Husseiniya Palace.

16 of 19

Happily Ever After

Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein (L) and his wife Saudi Rajwa al-Seif leave in a convoy following their royal wedding ceremony in Amman on June 1, 2023
Jordan Royal Wedding.

KHALIL MAZRAAWI/AFP via Getty

Time to party! The bride and groom took in the cheering crowds during the journey to Al Husseiniya Palace to celebrate with — yes — 1,700 guests.

17 of 19

Outfit Change

Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan is getting married today

Royal Hashemite Court/Youtube

For the evening banquet at Al Husseiniya Palace, Princess Rajwa debuted a second bridal gown. She wore a cap-sleeve ballgown with a sweetheart neckline and swirling embellishments. While she kept on her delicate diamond tiara and matching earrings from earlier in the day, she swept her hair into a chignon and added dramatic opera gloves.

18 of 19

Modern Cinderella

Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan Wedding

Royal Hashemite Court/Youtube

And a view from the back!

19 of 19

Tiara Time

Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan Wedding

Royal Hashemite Court/Youtube

The Princess of Wales joined fellow royal guests in sporting tiaras for the evening portion, changing into a glittering pink gown and her favorite headpiece: Queen Mary's Lover's Knot tiara.

