Royal wedding bells are ringing in Jordan! Crown Prince Hussein , heir to the throne, married Princess Rajwa in Amman on Thursday. The couple tied the knot after a nine-month engagement in an Islamic marriage ceremony at Zahran Palace — peek inside the regal festivities.

01 of 19 Here Comes the Bride Princess Rajwa. Jordanian Royal Palace/AFP via Getty After guests like Prince William and Kate Middleton found their seats and Crown Prince Hussein processed to the front of the gazebo, Princess Rajwa arrived with her groom’s younger siblings. The bride entered the wedding on the arm of her new brother-in-law Prince Hashem, 18.

02 of 19 Best Backup Princess Rajwa. RHC JO/Youtube In a sweet moment, Princess Iman and Princess Salma followed Rajwa as she made her way in, fixing the sweeping train of her dress and long veil to create perfect placement. Iman, 26, perhaps had a little practice with the task, as she recently celebrated her own royal wedding in March.

03 of 19 Bride and Groom APAImages/Shutterstock Crown Prince Hussein greeted his bride with a huge smile as she entered the venue.

04 of 19 The Look of Love APAImages/Shutterstock Princess Rajwa and Crown Prince Hussein share a smile during the ceremony.

05 of 19 It Begins! Jordan Royal Wedding. RHC JO/Youtube The newly-minted Princess Rajwa was all smiles as she sat beside Crown Prince Hussein at the front of the gazebo before 140 guests, and the ceremony began.

06 of 19 Regal Gazebo Jordan Royal Wedding. APAImages/Shutterstock The Royal Hashemite Court released a wider shot of the stunning venue, which brought the outdoors in with verdant florals.

Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa shared a tender moment as they exchanged rings.

08 of 19 Just Married Jordan Royal Wedding. RHC JO/Youtube The couple was joyful when Dr. Ahmed Al Khalaileh, imam of the Royal Hashemite Court, closed the service, and sweetly kissed each other on the cheek. Some of the women performed a Zaghrata, a traditional ululation to show happiness at Jordanian and Arab celebrations. Arm in arm, the newlyweds made their way out of the gazebo.

09 of 19 Special Guests Jordan Royal Wedding. RHC JO/Youtube With their union official, it was time to greet guests! The bride and groom briefly spoke with members of the congregation, which was comprised of their families, world royals and heads of state — like Prince William and Princess Kate!

10 of 19 Princess to Princess Royal Wedding of Jordan. RHC JO/Youtube Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa shared a smile with the Prince and Princess of Wales, sharing warm hugs and kisses on the cheek.

12 of 19 Saber Salute Jordan Royal Wedding. RHC JO/Youtube After connecting with guests, the bride and groom walked below an Arch of Sabers and hopped into their “Sheer Rover” for the ceremonial Red Motorcade procession to their reception.

13 of 19 Riding in Style KHALIL MAZRAAWI/AFP via Getty Images The custom car was previously used to transport the late Queen Elizabeth when she visited Jordan in 1984.

14 of 19 Princess Duty Jordan Royal Wedding. Abd Rabbo Ammar/ABACA/Shutterstock Shortly after the ceremony, the Royal Hashemite Court announced that Rajwa will now be styled as a princess. “A Royal Decree was issued to bestow the title of Her Royal Highness Princess Rajwa Al Hussein on Miss Rajwa Khalid Alseif, on the occasion of her marriage to His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein #Jordan,” the statement said.



15 of 19 Day of Celebration Jordan Royal Wedding. MOHAMMAD ALI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock People lined the streets for a glimpse of the royal couple as they traveled to their epic reception at Al Husseiniya Palace.

16 of 19 Happily Ever After Jordan Royal Wedding. KHALIL MAZRAAWI/AFP via Getty Time to party! The bride and groom took in the cheering crowds during the journey to Al Husseiniya Palace to celebrate with — yes — 1,700 guests.

17 of 19 Outfit Change Royal Hashemite Court/Youtube For the evening banquet at Al Husseiniya Palace, Princess Rajwa debuted a second bridal gown. She wore a cap-sleeve ballgown with a sweetheart neckline and swirling embellishments. While she kept on her delicate diamond tiara and matching earrings from earlier in the day, she swept her hair into a chignon and added dramatic opera gloves.

18 of 19 Modern Cinderella Royal Hashemite Court/Youtube And a view from the back!