Newlywed Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan Posts Sweet Selfie with Princess Rajwa for Eid al-Adha

The royal couple, who married on June 1, sent their well wishes on Instagram to those celebrating the Muslim holiday

Published on July 3, 2023 04:18PM EDT
Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan share a selfie to mark Eid al-Adha. Photo:

Al Hussein bin Abdullah II/instagram

Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and Princess Rajwa shared a sweet new selfie one month after their dazzling royal wedding.

In the photo, which Hussein, 29, posted on Instagram on Friday, the royal couple is seated outside at a dining table under what looks like an arbor. The princess, also 29, is wearing a pink and white patterned shirt as she leans into her husband, who is casually clad in a blue T-shirt.

The pair smiled for the camera as they sent their good wishes to those celebrating the Islamic holiday Eid al-Adha.

"On behalf of Rajwa and myself, Adha mubarak to you and your families!" the heir to the Jordanian throne wrote in the post's caption in both English and Arabic.

Jordan Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein Wedding
Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan marries Rajwa Alseif on June 1.

Jordan Pix/Getty Images

The couple married in an epic royal wedding in Amman on June 1. They tied the knot during a traditional Islamic marriage ceremony at Zahran Palace, where the prince’s parents, Queen Rania and King Abdullah II of Jordan, wed in 1993.

Shortly after the ceremony, the Royal Hashemite Court announced that Rajwa was officially a princess.

“A Royal Decree was issued to bestow the title of Her Royal Highness Princess Rajwa Al Hussein on Miss Rajwa Khalid Alseif, on the occasion of her marriage to His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein #Jordan,” the statement said.

Crown Prince Hussein and his Fiancee Rajwa Al Saif
Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and his wife Rajwa in March.

Jordanian Royal Court/Getty Images

The newlyweds celebrated with an elegant reception at Al Husseiniya Palace, attended by 1,700 guests. In a fairytale finish, Rajwa and Hussein cut their wedding cake as fireworks lit up the sky.

The wedding brought together the couple’s families and royalty from around the world — including Prince William and Kate Middleton and Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark — and came nine months after Crown Prince Hussein announced his engagement in August 2022. Like many modern couples, Hussein and Rajwa shared the happy news on social media.

"We pray that God grants us His blessings. Grateful to my dear Jordanian family for their heartfelt support and kind wishes," the prince wrote of the Instagram photo where they posed close, Rajwa’s glittering diamond ring on display.

