Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan Attends 'Pre-Wedding Bash' Night Before Marrying Rajwa Alseif

Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan is marking his last day before becoming a married man!

The future monarch will marry Rajwa Alseif at Zahran Palace in Amman on Thursday in the royal wedding of the year. In addition to being attended by royals from around the world, the event was declared a national holiday.

Crown Prince Hussein, 28, spent Wednesday celebrating the occasion with a "memorable pre-wedding bash." Sharing a group photo surrounded by friends and family on his Instagram page, the royal wrote, "Many thanks to my cousins and battalion members in the Jordan Armed Forces for the memorable pre-wedding bash. I’m so grateful for all of you."

Crown Prince Hussein also joined his father, King Abdullah, on Wednesday for a dinner (with over 4,000 Jordanians over their national dish, Mansaf) at the Royal Hashemite Court.

The guest list for the event, which featured performances celebrating Jordan's diversity, included members of the country's royal family, representatives of the nation's tribes, Jordan’s Circassian and Chechen communities, members of civil society organizations, businesspersons, youth figures, former and current government officials and army and security agencies personnel.

On May 22, Queen Rania hosted a traditional Henna and dinner party for her soon-to-be daughter-in-law. Attended by more than 500 women, the event featured performances by local singers, musicians and folkloric dance groups.

Queen Rania praised Rajwa in her welcome speech, describing her as “the sweetest and most beautiful bride-to-be."

“I’ll never forget how happy His Majesty and I were when Al Hussein told us he wanted to marry Rajwa. She is the perfect answer to all my prayers for him," Rania, 52, said. "May you always be each other's source of happiness and support."

The Arab Weekly recently reported that the henna party tradition has evolved in Jordan in recent years. What used to be a "sad occasion as the bride prepared to leave her family home" has been reimagined as a bridal shower-like festivity, henna artist Naqa' Gharaibeh told the outlet.

The couple, who announced their engagement in August 2022, will marry at Zahran Palace in "an elegant and understated religious ceremony," according to the Royal Hashemite Court. The ceremony will be attended by just 140 guests.

The newlyweds will then travel to Al Husseiniya Palace in a motorcade procession for the wedding reception, which will feature diverse performances paying tribute to the Crown Prince’s military career, his bride’s Saudi Arabian heritage and traditional Jordanian artistry.

Jordan's royal family is having a busy year of celebrations. In March, King Abdullah and Queen Rania's daughter Princess Iman married Jameel Alexander Thermiotis — with Crown Prince Hussein walking his sister down the aisle.

"Iman, I pray this next chapter in your life brings you as much joy, love, and laughter as you have brought us over the years. Congratulations to the bride and groom!" Queen Rania wrote on Instagram along with photos of the nuptials.

The family has also celebrated Princess Salma's graduation from the University of Southern California and Prince Hashem's high school graduation.

"Guys, can we slow down a bit? This mum needs to catch her breath!" Queen Rania posted on Instagram about her youngest son's graduation.

