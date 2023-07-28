Norway's Future King, Crown Prince Haakon, Reveals the Surprising Non-Royal Career He Would Have Pursued

Crown Prince Haakon celebrated his 50th birthday this month

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Editor, Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 28, 2023 10:44AM EDT
Crown prince Haakon surfing
Crown Prince Haakon of Norway reveals non-royal career path. Photo:

Getty Images

If he wasn't the heir to Norway's throne, Crown Prince Haakon would have chosen a very different job.

The son of Norway's King Harald and Queen Sonja turned 50 this month, and he marked the milestone with an interview with NRK. During the chat, he revealed the sporty endeavor he may have pursued outside royal life.

"I often get asked what I would have done if I wasn’t the Crown Prince," Haakon said. "Then I would have been a professional surfer on world tour. Maybe an ex-professional by the way, because now I’m almost 50."

According to his bio on the Norwegian royal family's website, "Crown Prince Haakon is among those who take advantage of the opportunities to participate in sports and outdoor activities offered by Norway's natural environment."

Crown prince Haakon surfing
Crown Prince Haakon surfing in 2017.

The Royal Court

"In the summer, he is especially interested in various types of water sports. The Crown Prince is a skilled surfer, and he also takes part in kiteboarding and windsurfing. In the winter he often goes skiing," it adds.

Fittingly, the royal has a "special interest in marine and polar issues" when it comes to the environment.

RELATED: Meet Norway's Royal Family: All About the 1,000-Year-Old Monarchy

Crown prince Haakon surfing
Crown Prince Haakon surfing in 2016.

The Royal Court

The rest of Crown Prince Haakon's family — wife Crown Princess Mette-Marit, daughter Princess Ingrid Alexandra and son Prince Sverre Mangus — are also surfers.

The royal family's website features a photo album of the family participating in the sport in Hoddevik off Stad, released in honor of Eurosurf. The surfing championship was held in 2017 and 2018 in southwest Norway, and Haakon sat on the committee for the European championship.

Crown prince Haakon surfing
Crown Prince Haakon's family surfing in 2017.

The Royal Court

Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 19, has followed in her father's wake. In 2020, she won the national junior championship with her family cheering her on.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Athleticism clearly runs in the family: King Harald competed as a sailor in the Olympics in 1964, 1968 and 1972.

In his recent interview, Crown Prince Haakon also spoke about coming into his royal role as heir upon the death of his grandfather King Olav when he was a teenager.

"The first big milestone in my life that I can think of is when my grandfather died. Then I was 17 years old, and then there was such an incredible sea of light and flowers. It was winter and very cold, but then lots of people came and lit candles. It made a big impression on me. Then, of course, there was a change in my life too, where I got a new role, and my father too.”

The royal added that King Harald has "been very good at bringing me and the Crown Princess into things. Both my mother and father are involved in that way. It makes things a lot easier, and we learn a lot."

He continued, "One of the things that he has been concerned with is saying that you have to do things your way. That we should not be a copy of the way he does it. That I have to find my way of doing things. I think that is a good lesson that I want to take with me further."

King Harald and Crown Prince Haakon
Crown Prince Haakon and King Harald. Rune Hellestad/ Getty

Crown Prince Haakon has stepped in for his father as regent on several occasions when King Harald, 86, was too ill to perform his duties. Instances included when the King underwent surgery for a heart condition in 2005 and was successfully treated for bladder cancer in 2003.

Related Articles
The Royal Family pose for a photo (L-R) Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Prince Sverre Magnus, Emma Tallulah Behn, Crown Prince Haakon, Queen Sonja, King Harald, Leah Isadora Behn, Princess Martha Louise, Maud Angelica Behn and Princess Astrid, Mrs Ferner to celebrate the golden wedding anniversary of the King and Queen in Oslo, Norway on August 29, 2018
Meet Norway's Royal Family: All About the 1,000-Year-Old Monarchy
Princess Charlotte of Wales watches an RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Coronation of King Charles III & Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023
When Will Princess Charlotte Wear Her First Tiara? (It May Be Sooner Than Mom Kate Middleton!)
Prince George of Cambridge attends The Wimbledon Men's Singles Final
Prince George: All About Kate Middleton and Prince William's Son (and Future King!)
Prince George birthday gallery split
Prince George Is Turning 10! See the Best Photo from Every Year of His Royal Life
Prince George of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales
How Kate Middleton's 'Different Background' Helps Prince George Balance Childhood and Royal Duty (Exclusive)
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Cardiff Castle on June 04, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
When Prince George Learned He Will Be King — and How His Parents Are Ensuring Role Is Not 'Too Burdensome'
Queen Rania Posts Photo with Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa at US Conference
Queen Rania of Jordan and Family Attend Sun Valley Conference in Idaho — Sporting Name Tags!
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales , Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023
School's Out for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis! How They'll Spend Their Summer
Prince William, Prince of Wales, (L) looks at his father Britain's King Charles III as he is presented with the Crown of Scotland, part of the Honours of Scotland, during a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication inside St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh
Why King Charles' Scotland Coronation Celebration Might Be the Last of Its Kind
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales depart the Order Of The Garter Service at Windsor Castle
Kate Middleton Returns to Royal Event Where She's Supported Prince William Since Before Their Marriage
September 11: Prince Christian of Denmark arrives at the Royal yaught Dannebrog for a lunch during the 50 years anniversary of Her Queen Margrethe II of Denmark accession to the throne at on September 10, 2022
Prince Christian of Denmark Turns Down Government Funding He's Entitled to at Age 18
prince william, kate middleton
Kate Middleton and Prince William Host Prince Haakon and Princess Mette-Marit of Norway at Windsor Castle
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Princess Victoria of Sweden and Prince Daniel Sweden
Crown Princess Victoria Wears Meghan Markle's Cape Dress (in Pink!) to Jordan Royal Wedding
Prince William, Prince of Wales arrives at St George's Chapel to attend the Most Noble Order of the Garter Ceremony
Prince William Joins King Charles and Queen Camilla for Historic Ceremony — in Ostrich Feather Hats!
Crown Prince Al Hussein of Jordan and Ms. Rajwa Al Saif in Amman, on August 17, 2022
Queen of Malaysia Reveals Dress Code for Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan's Royal Wedding (No Tiaras!)
Prince Charles, Prince Wales and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge arrive in an open carriage to attend day one of Royal Ascot
King Charles' Previous Royal Website Shuts Down — But Will Prince William Take It Over?