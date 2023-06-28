While your summer closet may have breezy dresses and comfy sandals, there’s one accessory that no wardrobe is complete without: a bag to hold all of your smaller items.

And there’s one style Hollywood has been carrying on repeat this summer — crossbody bags. Right now, you can score lots of crossbody bags on sale at Amazon ahead of the Fourth of July, including similar styles to the ones celebrities have been carrying.

A-listers like Taylor Swift and Sarah Jessica Parker have been carrying crossbody bags lately. Swift has styled multiple brown crossbody bags with her matching sets and maxi dresses, while Parker opted for a wicker clutch on the set of And Just Like That... Jennifer Lawrence has also carried an oversized crossbody bag while walking in New York City, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore a black version while enjoying an ice cream date with Nick Jonas in Italy.

TheImageDirect.com, Mega Agency, Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com, Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

With comfy shoulder straps and a spacious interior, crossbody bags are a smart choice for keeping your items secure and elevating your summer outfits. Read on for purses you can get on sale at Amazon — starting at just $14.

Crossbody Bags on Sale at Amazon

A brown crossbody bag can go with practically anything in your closet, which is why Swift has been wearing them on repeat this summer. And you can get a similar bag for as little as $20. The FashionPuzzle Triple Zip Crossbody Bag is made of soft faux leather and has gold tone accents for an effortless look. It also has an adjustable shoulder strap for a custom fit, plus three zippered compartments to secure your belongings.

Buy It! FashionPuzzle Triple Zip Crossbody Bag, $19.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Belt bags are another must-have celebrity bag trend, and Lawrence has worn a crossbody bag that feels like a relative of the popular Lululemon belt bag more than five times since March. This similar crossbody by Moyyi is on sale for just $15. With an oversized silhouette and a large adjustable shoulder strap, the spacious bag provides a relaxed look, making it a great choice for pairing with jeans and a white T-shirt. The oxford fabric is scratch- and water-resistant, and it has a zipper-protected compartment with an inner pocket.

Buy It! Moyyi Crossbody Tote Bag, $14.50 (orig. $19.80); amazon.com

Wicker is a popular choice for summer, and you can get the gorgeous style in a crossbody silhouette. The Fenben Straw Crossbody Bag is made from natural woven seagrass and hand-woven knit that you can wear with swimsuits, dresses, and more. The bag includes a small handle as well as a removable strap and a drawstring closure. And shoppers are calling it the “perfect summer bag,” as it’s “lightweight” and “fits so much.”

Buy It! Fenben Straw Crossbody Bag, $19.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

From luxurious quilted bags to casual sling styles, there are so many fun ways to style a crossbody bag this summer. And you don’t have to wait until July 4 to save on them. Read on for more celebrity-inspired crossbody bags you can get discounted at Amazon ahead of the holiday.

Buy It! Afkomst Crossbody Bag, $18.95 (orig. $23.99); amazon.com

Buy It! S-Zone Small Crossbody Bag, $18.99 with coupon (orig. $25.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Baggallini Triple Zip Bag, $41.25 (orig. $55); amazon.com

Buy It! Gladdon Quilted Crossbody Bag, $19.98 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

Buy It! FashionPuzzle Faux Leather Crossbody Bag, $23.95 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Inicat Sling Crossbody Bag, $23.94 with coupon (orig. $43); amazon.com

Buy It! Alyiss Straw Crossbody Purse, $16.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

