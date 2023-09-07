Crocs to Release 'Wonderfully Hideous' Neon Green Shrek Clogs — Complete with Ears!

Shrek fans wanting to rock some gear from the popular movie are in luck.

Crocs will be collaborating with Shrek to create a special edition, ogre-inspired version of its Classic Clog in honor of the Dreamworks film series — which has a fifth installment reportedly in the works.

The new crocs dubbed the "Classic DreamWorks Shrek Clogs" are a neon green color with some light brown spotting to pay homage to Shrek’s green — and often dirtied — appearance. The shoes come with the ogre’s classic ear buttons and button for his large nose placed on the clog’s holes in front of the shoe.

Completing the design of the shoes is a brown fuzzy back strap, which mimics the popular Dreamworks character’s iconic brown vest in the movies, along with an “S” written in Shrek letters, connecting it to the shoe.

Crocs also charmingly referred to the shoes in a press release as "wonderfully hideous."

Courtesy of Crocs

Crocs said the Classic DreamWorks Shrek Clogs will be sold in the adult version for $59.99 and kids and toddler's versions for $49.99 and $44.99, respectively. The special edition shoes will be available on crocs.com and select wholesale partners worldwide starting on Sept. 13 at 12 p.m.

This comes afterThe Super Mario Bros. Movie, Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri told Variety in April that he and DreamWorks Animation intend to revive the Shrek franchise and develop Shrek 5 with original voice actors Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz and Eddie Murphy.

"It's not that dissimilar to the process that we went through with Mario, where you look at what the core elements are that audiences have loved, and you do your very best to honor those core elements," Meledandri told the outlet.

"And then you're hard at work to build story elements and new characters that take you to brand new places," he added, noting: "The original cast is a huge part of that."

Courtesy of Crocs

While Meledandri said that none of the series' three main stars have signed on for a new Shrek movie yet, negotiations are underway. The producer told Variety that "every indication that we've gotten is there's tremendous enthusiasm on behalf of the actors to return."

It appears that the actors are keen to do so, including the voice of Shrek himself, Myers, who expressed interest in returning to the role last year.

"I loved playing Shrek," the 59-year-old Saturday Night Live alum told GQ during an interview in May 2022. "If I had to do one Shrek a year I'd be thrilled."

Courtesy of Crocs

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Murphy, 62, who plays Shrek’s best friend Donkey, said during an interview with Etalk in January that he would reprise his role as Donkey "in two seconds."

Variety previously reported in 2018 that Universal Pictures had appointed Meledandri in charge of future Shrek projects. There is not yet a timetable for when a potential Shrek 5 may release.



