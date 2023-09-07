Crocs to Release 'Wonderfully Hideous' Neon Green Shrek Clogs — Complete with Ears!

The shoes will be available to shop starting Sept. 13

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 7, 2023 01:02PM EDT
Shrek Crocs Collab
Photo:

Courtesy of Crocs

Shrek fans wanting to rock some gear from the popular movie are in luck.

Crocs will be collaborating with Shrek to create a special edition, ogre-inspired version of its Classic Clog in honor of the Dreamworks film series — which has a fifth installment reportedly in the works.

The new crocs dubbed the "Classic DreamWorks Shrek Clogs" are a neon green color with some light brown spotting to pay homage to Shrek’s green — and often dirtied — appearance. The shoes come with the ogre’s classic ear buttons and button for his large nose placed on the clog’s holes in front of the shoe.

Completing the design of the shoes is a brown fuzzy back strap, which mimics the popular Dreamworks character’s iconic brown vest in the movies, along with an “S” written in Shrek letters, connecting it to the shoe.

Crocs also charmingly referred to the shoes in a press release as "wonderfully hideous."

Shrek Crocs Collab

Courtesy of Crocs

Crocs said the Classic DreamWorks Shrek Clogs will be sold in the adult version for $59.99 and kids and toddler's versions for $49.99 and $44.99, respectively. The special edition shoes will be available on crocs.com and select wholesale partners worldwide starting on Sept. 13 at 12 p.m.

This comes afterThe Super Mario Bros. Movie, Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri told Variety in April that he and DreamWorks Animation intend to revive the Shrek franchise and develop Shrek 5 with original voice actors Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz and Eddie Murphy.

"It's not that dissimilar to the process that we went through with Mario, where you look at what the core elements are that audiences have loved, and you do your very best to honor those core elements," Meledandri told the outlet.

"And then you're hard at work to build story elements and new characters that take you to brand new places," he added, noting: "The original cast is a huge part of that."

Shrek Crocs Collab

Courtesy of Crocs

While Meledandri said that none of the series' three main stars have signed on for a new Shrek movie yet, negotiations are underway. The producer told Variety that "every indication that we've gotten is there's tremendous enthusiasm on behalf of the actors to return."

It appears that the actors are keen to do so, including the voice of Shrek himself, Myers, who expressed interest in returning to the role last year.

"I loved playing Shrek," the 59-year-old Saturday Night Live alum told GQ during an interview in May 2022. "If I had to do one Shrek a year I'd be thrilled."

Shrek Crocs Collab

Courtesy of Crocs

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Murphy, 62, who plays Shrek’s best friend Donkey, said during an interview with Etalk in January that he would reprise his role as Donkey "in two seconds." 

Variety previously reported in 2018 that Universal Pictures had appointed Meledandri in charge of future Shrek projects. There is not yet a timetable for when a potential Shrek 5 may release.

Related Articles
Adriana Lima attends Victoria's Secret's celebration of The Tour
Adriana Lima Feels 'Celebrated' by Victoria's Secret After Having a Baby at 41: 'It's Uplifting' (Exclusive)
Alix Earle Pulls Off Quick Change Between New York Fashion Week Events in the Back of an Uber
Alix Earle Pulls Off Quick Change Between New York Fashion Week Events in the Back of an Uber
Lourdes Leon
Lourdes Leon Wore Nipple-Baring See-Through Mini Dress to Victoria's Secret World Tour Event
Emily Ratajkowski on the red carpet at the Victoria's Secret World Tour 2023 event at The Manhattan Center on September 6, 2023 in New York, New York.
Emily Ratajkowski Attends Victoria's Secret World Tour in New York in a Matching Black Leather Set
Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo Wears Angelina Jolie's Face on a T-Shirt While Out in N.Y.C. – See the Photo!
Heidi D'Amelio, Dixie D'Amelio, Charli D'Amelio and Marc D'Amelio attend the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City.
Charli and Dixie D'Amelio Talk the Biggest Style Lessons They Learned from Mom Heidi: 'Be Adventurous' (Exclusive)
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cwu7XF9OeBo/?img_index=1
Chrissy Teigen’s Oversized Button-Up Is Classy, Comfortable, and Just Like Oprah’s — Get One Starting at $26
Taylor Swift is seen leaving Electric Lady Music studio in Manhattan on September 05, 2023 in New York City.
Taylor Swift Hit the Studio in Cargo Pants — Try the Celeb-Favored Trend for as Little as $28
Priyanka Chopra on the red carpet at the Victoria's Secret World Tour 2023 event at The Manhattan Center on September 6, 2023 in New York, New York
Priyanka Chopra Flashes Her Lingerie Under Sheer Gown at Victoria’s Secret World Tour Event
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Settle Wedding Lawsuits (Exclusive)
ulia Fox attends the PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell runway show at Cipriani 25 Broadway on September 05, 2023
Julia Fox Narrowly Avoids a Nip Slip as She Wears Her Most Naked Look Yet
Naomi Campbell attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023
Why Supermodel Naomi Campbell Says She Was 'Nervous' to Take the Runway at NYFW (Exclusive)
The Super Models on Apple TV+
Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and More Show Fans the Life of 'The Super Models' in New Trailer
Michelle Obama, Martha Stewart, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez, Martha Stewart, and More Celebs Are Wearing Denim Dresses — These Similar Styles Start at $30
Halle Bailey Pandora Celebrates Lab-Grown Diamonds with a New Diamond District, New York, USA - 06 Sep 2023
Halle Bailey Just Channeled Janet Jackson at New York Fashion Week: 'My Inspo Always' (Exclusive)
Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka attends the Victoria's Secret New York Fashion Week kickoff event celebrating Victoria's Secret The Tour '23, at the Manhattan Center in New York City on September 6, 2023
Naomi Osaka Celebrates Victoria’s Secret World Tour at First Red Carpet Since Welcoming Baby Girl