This 'Comfortable' Crocs Sandal Is at Its Lowest Price in 3 Years for Amazon Prime Day

Prime members can get these squishy slides for 40 percent off

By
Cai Cramer
Cai Cramer
Cai Cramer

Cai Cramer is a Commerce Writer at PEOPLE, covering the best and buzziest products across the beauty, fashion, health, and lifestyle spaces. Previously, Cai worked on the Digital Platforms team at PEOPLE after graduating with a degree in Journalism from Northwestern University. Cai loves to spend time outdoors no matter the weather, and she'll try any craft twice.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 11, 2023 02:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Prime Day Crocs Unisex-Adult Bayaband Slide Sandals
Photo:

People / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

Summertime calls for open, breathable shoes. Whether you’re relaxing poolside or running errands, a pair of slip-on sandals are a comfortable, easy staple of any warm-weather wardrobe — and nobody knows comfort better than Crocs. 

The shoe brand is often worn by celebrities like Justin Bieber and Bad Bunny, and right now, the Croc Bayaband Slides are just $21, the lowest price they’ve been in three years. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day discounts, the shopper-loved shoes are 40 percent off for Prime members. 

If you’re not a Prime Member yet, you still have time to sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of all the great Prime Day discounts, including $14 off the Croc Bayaband Slides and more comfortable sandals on sale now. But hurry — Prime Day ends at 11:59 pm PST on July 12, and some of the best deals are likely to sell out quickly. 

Crocs Bayaband Slide Sandals, $21 (40% Off)

Amazon Prime Day Crocs Unisex-Adult Bayaband Slide Sandals

Amazon

The Bayaband Slides have a lightweight, synthetic foam sole that the Crocs brand is known for. The slip-on slides come in nine color combinations, including black and white and navy blue, white, and red, and have a sporty white stripe around the midsole. The brand describes the slides as its “widest” fit option, which means that they’re a great choice for anyone looking for a roomier shoe. 

Another handy feature of the unisex slides: They’re buoyant and water-friendly, which makes them a great boat or beach shoe. They’ve earned more than 5,500 five-star ratings from shoppers who are “extremely impressed” with the slides.

One customer who has fallen arches called the shoes “so comfortable” and shared that they’ve been “wearing them every day for over three months.” Another shopper described the Bayaband slides as the “most comfortable slides I have ever had.” 

Head over to Amazon now to score 40 percent off the Crocs Bayaband Slides, and keep scrolling to discover more of the most comfortable slides and cloud sandals that are on sale for Amazon Prime Day. But hurry — these discounts won’t last long! 

Joomra Slide Sandals, $20 

Amazon Prime Day Joomra Pillow Slippers for Women

Amazon

Gpos Sport Recovery Sandals, $30

Amazon Prime Day GPOS Mens Sport Recovery Sandals Plantar

Amazon

Rosyclo Cloud Slides, $20 (50% Off)

rosyclo-cloud-slippers-white

Amazon

Adidas Originals Adilette Lite Slide, $19

Amazon Prime Day adidas Originals Men's Adilette Lite Slide

Amazon

Puma Cool Cat Bold Slide Sandal, $20

Amazon Prime Day PUMA Women's Cool Cat Bold Slide Sandal

Amazon

Qubuwalk Smiley Face Cloud Slides, $13

Amazon Prime Day Qubuwalk Smiley Face Slippers Cloud Slides

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Amazon Prime Day Deal Roundup: Best Deals Day 1 Live-Blogging
Amazon Prime Day 2023 Live: The 65+ Best Expert Approved Deals
Amazon Prime Day Deals Furniture
The Best Furniture Deals to Shop During Amazon Prime Day Go Up to 65% Off
Repeat Customer Laneige Lip Mask Tout
I Haven't Used Chapstick in 5 Years Thanks to the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Related Articles
Amazon LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream for Face
This ‘Miracle in a Bottle’ Retinol Moisturizer Is on Sale for Under $20
Celebs Wearing Polka-Dots Tout
Katy Perry, Reese Witherspoon, and More Celebs Have Been Spotted in the Stylish Print Kate Middleton Always Wears
Amazon Prime Day iRobot Roomba Sale Tout
This ‘Powerful’ Roomba Robot Vacuum Saves Money and Time, and It’s on Sale Ahead of Prime Day
Pop-Up Tent Sale Tout
A ‘Bug-Free Summer’ Really Is Possible with This Screen Tent, According to Shoppers, and It’s on Sale
Weekend Sale Roundup Tout
This Weekend’s 8 Best Sales from Lululemon, Ulta, Amazon, and More
Deal Roundup: Tayshia Adams Interview Tout
Tayshia Adams Shared Her Amazon Prime Day 2023 Picks with Us — and They Start at $9
Taylor Swift Skort Tout
Taylor Swift Is Officially in Her Skorts Era — Shop 7 Similar Styles Starting at Just $30
Katie holmes, Reese witherspoon and Gwenyth paltrow in birkenstocks
The Birkenstock Sandals Celebrities Always Wear Are as Little as $80 at This Flash Sale
Deal Roundup: Camping Gear Tout
The 25 Best Deals on Camping Gear Amazon Right Now — Tents, Chairs, Lanterns, and More Start at $12
One-Off Deal: cooling blanket
This Cooling Blanket That’s ‘Light as a Feather’ Is on Sale for as Little as $24 at Amazon Right Now
Nordstrom July 4 Deals Tout
30 Fourth of July Deals at Nordstrom You Need to Scoop Up Before the Anniversary Sale Starts
Amazon Prime Day LOSUY Cordless Cleaning Brush Tout
Shoppers with Knee and Back Pain Swear by This Electric Spin Scrubber That’s on Sale
Deal Roundup: Member Deals Tout
The 35 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals for Prime Members Go Up to 72% Off
One-Off Deal: Comfortable Shoe Tout
These Sporty Sandals Are a ‘Must-Have for Summer,’ and They’re on Sale for $16 at Amazon Right Now
taylor swift, katie holmes, olivia wilde
Celebrities Are Embracing Breezy Midi Skirts This Summer, and Amazon Has Tons of Similar Styles Under $40
Deal Roundup: Slip-on Sneakers Tout
10 Comfortable Slip-On Sneakers You Can Wear All Day That Are on Sale at Amazon for July 4