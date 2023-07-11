This 'Comfortable' Crocs Sandal Is at Its Lowest Price in 3 Years for Amazon Prime Day

Summertime calls for open, breathable shoes. Whether you’re relaxing poolside or running errands, a pair of slip-on sandals are a comfortable, easy staple of any warm-weather wardrobe — and nobody knows comfort better than Crocs.

The shoe brand is often worn by celebrities like Justin Bieber and Bad Bunny, and right now, the Croc Bayaband Slides are just $21, the lowest price they’ve been in three years. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day discounts, the shopper-loved shoes are 40 percent off for Prime members.

If you’re not a Prime Member yet, you still have time to sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of all the great Prime Day discounts, including $14 off the Croc Bayaband Slides and more comfortable sandals on sale now. But hurry — Prime Day ends at 11:59 pm PST on July 12, and some of the best deals are likely to sell out quickly.

Crocs Bayaband Slide Sandals, $21 (40% Off)

The Bayaband Slides have a lightweight, synthetic foam sole that the Crocs brand is known for. The slip-on slides come in nine color combinations, including black and white and navy blue, white, and red, and have a sporty white stripe around the midsole. The brand describes the slides as its “widest” fit option, which means that they’re a great choice for anyone looking for a roomier shoe.

Another handy feature of the unisex slides: They’re buoyant and water-friendly, which makes them a great boat or beach shoe. They’ve earned more than 5,500 five-star ratings from shoppers who are “extremely impressed” with the slides.

One customer who has fallen arches called the shoes “so comfortable” and shared that they’ve been “wearing them every day for over three months.” Another shopper described the Bayaband slides as the “most comfortable slides I have ever had.”

Head over to Amazon now to score 40 percent off the Crocs Bayaband Slides, and keep scrolling to discover more of the most comfortable slides and cloud sandals that are on sale for Amazon Prime Day. But hurry — these discounts won’t last long!

