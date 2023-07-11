Shopping Prime Day This 'Comfortable' Crocs Sandal Is at Its Lowest Price in 3 Years for Amazon Prime Day Prime members can get these squishy slides for 40 percent off By Cai Cramer Cai Cramer Cai Cramer is a Commerce Writer at PEOPLE, covering the best and buzziest products across the beauty, fashion, health, and lifestyle spaces. Previously, Cai worked on the Digital Platforms team at PEOPLE after graduating with a degree in Journalism from Northwestern University. Cai loves to spend time outdoors no matter the weather, and she'll try any craft twice. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 11, 2023 02:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Jaclyn Mastropasqua Summertime calls for open, breathable shoes. Whether you’re relaxing poolside or running errands, a pair of slip-on sandals are a comfortable, easy staple of any warm-weather wardrobe — and nobody knows comfort better than Crocs. The shoe brand is often worn by celebrities like Justin Bieber and Bad Bunny, and right now, the Croc Bayaband Slides are just $21, the lowest price they’ve been in three years. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day discounts, the shopper-loved shoes are 40 percent off for Prime members. If you’re not a Prime Member yet, you still have time to sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of all the great Prime Day discounts, including $14 off the Croc Bayaband Slides and more comfortable sandals on sale now. But hurry — Prime Day ends at 11:59 pm PST on July 12, and some of the best deals are likely to sell out quickly. Crocs Bayaband Slide Sandals, $21 (40% Off) Amazon Buy on Amazon $35 $21 13 Best Flip Flops for Women of 2023, Tested and Reviewed The Bayaband Slides have a lightweight, synthetic foam sole that the Crocs brand is known for. The slip-on slides come in nine color combinations, including black and white and navy blue, white, and red, and have a sporty white stripe around the midsole. The brand describes the slides as its “widest” fit option, which means that they’re a great choice for anyone looking for a roomier shoe. Another handy feature of the unisex slides: They’re buoyant and water-friendly, which makes them a great boat or beach shoe. They’ve earned more than 5,500 five-star ratings from shoppers who are “extremely impressed” with the slides. One customer who has fallen arches called the shoes “so comfortable” and shared that they’ve been “wearing them every day for over three months.” Another shopper described the Bayaband slides as the “most comfortable slides I have ever had.” Head over to Amazon now to score 40 percent off the Crocs Bayaband Slides, and keep scrolling to discover more of the most comfortable slides and cloud sandals that are on sale for Amazon Prime Day. But hurry — these discounts won’t last long! Joomra Slide Sandals, $20 Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $20 Gpos Sport Recovery Sandals, $30 Amazon Buy on Amazon $46 $30 Rosyclo Cloud Slides, $20 (50% Off) Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $20 Adidas Originals Adilette Lite Slide, $19 Amazon Buy on Amazon $35 $19 Puma Cool Cat Bold Slide Sandal, $20 Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $20 Qubuwalk Smiley Face Cloud Slides, $13 Amazon Buy on Amazon $16 $13 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Amazon Prime Day 2023 Live: The 65+ Best Expert Approved Deals The Best Furniture Deals to Shop During Amazon Prime Day Go Up to 65% Off I Haven't Used Chapstick in 5 Years Thanks to the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask