Crocodile Leg Appears to Crawl Out of Ramen Bowl in This Controversial Restaurant Menu Item

A Taiwanese restaurant’s unique menu item is getting buzz on social media.

The dish starts as a traditional bowl of ramen, but what's coming out of the bowl is anything but traditional. An image from the restaurant — Witch Cat in Yunlin, Taiwan — shows a massive crocodile leg that looks as if it’s crawling out of the broth. According to SWNS, the restaurant has named the dish “thick witch crocodile ramen,” but internet users have taken to the term “Godzilla ramen.”

Customers have yet to try the striking meal, according to SWNS. The restaurant told local outlets that visitors are “afraid" to try it. They also added that the meal is made of more than forty types of spices and fresh ingredients.

SWNS

The jarring photos of the scaly appendage have been met with harsh social media reactions. Per SWNS, some users have called it “a bit nasty,” while others have said, “Can’t do it, it’s too creepy crawly, it reminds me of turtles.”

However, some people have kept an open mind. "I'm open to it,” one user wrote, while another joked, "This should have a manicure to look more delicious.”

SWNS

Another internet debate had TikTok users buzzing this month. The Popsicle brand confirmed to PEOPLE that the classic Spongebob popsicle will no longer have gumball eyes. Instead, small bites of chocolate will replace the Nickelodeon character's ice pop.

“The Popsicle brand is always looking for ways to improve their products and made the decision to remove the gumballs," the brand said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "Gumballs will be replaced with a thin chocolatey layer for the eyes instead. This new version is available in stores now."

Where the gumball eyes used to be bulging and overlarge, the new chocolate pieces appear to be smaller morsels — a look that has been met with disapproving opinions on social media.

TikTok user @brenttelevision took offense to the confection’s change, posting a video to his page looking for the original gumball eyes. When he opened the newly altered treat, he was clearly upset “Popsicle, what are you doing?”



Of course, the user then went on a search for the original version, eventually finding one that still had the gumball eyes. While it may have taken him three days, it was well worth the wait, “I could not believe my own eyes,” he quipped in the video.



Users commented their upset reactions. "‘What. Is. This. Insanity,’" one commenter wrote, while another said, "I'm sad now."