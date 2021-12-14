Ex-NFL Player Zac Stacy Told Police Ex-Girlfriend 'Staged' Brutal Attack Caught on Video 

Zac Stacy remains out on bond while accused of beating the mother of his son

Zac Stacy, the former NFL running back accused of brutally beating the mother of his infant son inside her Florida home, allegedly told police his ex-girlfriend "staged" the Nov. 13 attack, which was caught on video.

Stacy was arrested as he exited a flight from Nashville at Orlando International Airport on Nov. 18, according to police in Oakland, Fla. Hours earlier, authorities urged the former running back to turn himself after video showed the woman, who has publicly identified herself as Kristin Evans, being attacked.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to body cam footage released by Orlando police Monday, Stacy, while in police custody, told officers Evans was "bitter" he didn't want to be with her and in an act of revenge "staged" the beating, according to WFLA, WESH and the Orlando Sentinel.

"This is a case of just bitterness man," Stacy tells the officers. "That's why she did this. The whole assault thing. She staged it. She set me up."

The videos, which were shard by Evans on social media, went viral. Filmed inside Evans home, the videos show the former New York Jets player attacking the woman while she pleads for him to stop and the couple's 5-month-old son cries next to her.

In one video, Stacy is shown slapping Evans before throwing her into a nearby television set, which then falls on top of her. A second clip shows the attack from a different angle and the couple's son sitting on a nearby couch.

In a third shot, Stacy appears to grab Evans and slam her down into a baby jumper before leaving the residence.

The Oakland Police Department said in a statement on Facebook that officers responded "within two minutes" to a call regarding the incident around 2:30 p.m. local time on Dec. 14, but discovered that Stacy had already left the scene.

In a statement shared on Instagram Monday night, Evans called her ex's statements to police "disappointing... but not surprising."

She continued: "Abusers often try to deny, deflect or justify their actions by placing blame on the victim and demoralizing them at the same time. This is just another form of abuse that survivors have to endure. It's terrifying reality knowing that my abuser will never see his wrong doings. It's a constant threat to my psyche and physical well-being. This is why it's important to speak out. This is why I say no more silence against domestic violence."

Evans has started a GoFundMe page to help domestic violence victims.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Stacy is currently out on bond while facing charges of aggravated battery and criminal mischief. He was ordered to not return to the state of Florida except for court hearings.

During a court hearing last month after his arrest, Evans asked the court to reconsider the decision to release the 30-year-old.

"I was slapped, punched, literally picked up and thrown into my TV," Evans told the judge, News13 reports. "And then he picked me up and slammed me into my son's bouncy seat by my throat...This was not the first time that he's been violent with me. I am afraid for my safety and for my children's safety."

However, the judge denied Evans' request and Stacy was released on a $10,000 bond.

Stacy was drafted by the then-St. Louis Rams in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. The Vanderbilt product spent two seasons with the franchise before he was traded to the Jets in 2015.

New York waived Stacy during the 2016 offseason after the running back failed a physical. Stacy announced his retirement from the NFL in February 2017.

Attorney information for him was not available Tuesday.