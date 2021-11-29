Zac Stacy's Ex-Girlfriend Says She's 'Afraid for My Safety' Following Alleged Assault

Former NFL player Zac Stacy is entering a mental health treatment program after he was charged with two felonies for allegedly assaulting his ex Kristin Evans in her home

The ex-girlfriend of Zac Stacy is speaking out about the alleged abuse she faced at the hands of the former NFL running back.

On Wednesday — following the release of the viral video, which appears to show Stacy assaulting Kristin Evans — she described her fears to 9th Circuit Judge Mark Blechman in court after the Nov. 13 incident that allegedly left her with "serious and likely permanent" injuries, CNN reports.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I was punched, slapped, literally picked up and thrown into my TV and then (he) picked me up and slammed me into my son's bouncy seat by my throat. This is not the first time he has been violent with me. I am afraid for my safety and for my children's safety," Evans said in court, according to the outlet.

Evans also reportedly requested that Stacy be required to wear an ankle monitor and his bond amount be increased following his release from Orange County Jail last week after posting $10,150 bail. The Orlando Sentinel also reports that Blechman denied both requests, stating that it's "prohibited."

"The purpose of bond is to ensure the safety of the community and the primary purpose is to ensure your presence [for court proceedings]," the judge told Stacy in court, per the outlet. "I'm not going to modify your bond amount. I think the amount is appropriate, only based upon your appearance today."

As Stacy remains out of jail, his attorney, Thomas Luka, told PEOPLE that the former Jets player will enter an inpatient mental health treatment program on Dec. 1 for 30 days.

He was also ordered by a judge to have no contact with Evans following his release, and not possess any weapons or firearms.

Zackary Stacy Credit: Orange County Corrections Department

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Stacy was arrested and charged with two felonies — aggravated battery and criminal mischief — after Evans released a video on social media of him appearing to violently assault her in her Florida home.

According to a redacted arrest affidavit obtained by PEOPLE, the footage of the incident was given to police as evidence.

The affidavit said that the former couple's child and the woman's other child from a different relationship were both sitting nearby when the alleged incident took place. Evans reportedly suffered "a contusion to her face, bruises to her torso, contusion to her left leg, and abrasions to her right leg."