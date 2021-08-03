Authorities said they received "information involving sex crimes against a family member" and arrested Christine Weston Chandler over the weekend

YouTuber Known as Chris Chan Arrested on Suspicion of Incest in Virginia

A YouTuber known on the internet as Chris Chan — and the creator of the character Sonichu — was arrested on suspicion of incest.

A spokesperson for the Henrico County Sheriff's Office told PEOPLE in a statement that Christine Weston Chandler was being held at Henrico Regional Jail West Facility in Virginia on one count of incest and was transferred to Greene County custody on Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a press release, the Greene County Sheriff's Office confirmed that they "received information involving sex crimes against a family member" on Saturday, and an investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued. The Henrico Police Department located Chandler in Ruckersville, Virginia, where they arrested her.

Authorities said Chandler, 39, is currently being held without bond, and the investigation is ongoing "with additional charges pending."

Chandler did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

On Friday, Chandler, who is an artist and vlogger, tweeted to nearly 60,000 followers, "There is drama in the air today. Each and every one of you all are encouraged to withdraw from any and all dramas, gossip, rumors, and whatever else will, and already has, approached your way today."

Christine Weston Chandler - Chris Chan Credit: Chris Chan Sonichu/CPU Blue Heart Twitter

She has more than 50,000 subscribers on YouTube.