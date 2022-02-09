YouTuber and Aspiring Rapper Arrested Alongside Husband for Allegedly Laundering Billions in Cryptocurrency

Heather Morgan and her husband Ilya Lichtenstein were arrested in Manhattan on Tuesday for allegedly conspiring to launder $4.5 billion in bitcoin, according to the DOJ

Heather Morgan, an aspiring rapper who goes by the stage name Razzlekhan, was arrested in Manhattan on Tuesday alongside her husband, tech entrepreneur Ilya Lichtenstein, for allegedly conspiring to launder $4.5 billion in cryptocurrency, the United States Department of Justice said in a news release.

The cryptocurrency was allegedly stolen during the 2016 hack of Bitfinex, a virtual currency exchange.

The news release states that, according to court documents, Morgan, 31, and Lichtenstein, 34, allegedly conspired to "launder the proceeds of 119,754 bitcoin" that were stolen from the Bitfinex hack, in which a hacker "initiated more than 2,000 unauthorized transactions."

Investigators claim that the unauthorized transactions "sent the stolen bitcoin to a digital wallet under Lichtenstein's control," and about 25,000 stolen bitcoin were transferred to financial accounts controlled by the husband-wife duo. The remainder of the funds — more than 94,000 bitcoin — remained in the digital wallet "used to receive and store the illegal proceeds from the hack," according to the DOJ.

Special agents were able to "lawfully seize and recover more than 94,000 bitcoin" — valued at over $3.6 billion at the time — that had been stolen from Bitfinex after the execution of court-authorized search warrants of the online accounts controlled by Morgan and Lichtenstein.

"Today, federal law enforcement demonstrates once again that we can follow money through the blockchain, and that we will not allow cryptocurrency to be a safe haven for money laundering or a zone of lawlessness within our financial system," said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. of the Justice Department's Criminal Division. "The arrests today show that we will take a firm stand against those who allegedly try to use virtual currencies for criminal purposes."

In addition to being an aspiring rapper — some of her YouTube songs and videos include "Female Tech CEO Shuts Down Creeps" and "Social Distance" — Morgan is described as a "serial entrepreneur, SaaS Investor, Surrealist Artist & Fashion Designer with synesthesia," and also a "Forbes writer," according to her bio on a verified Twitter account.

Morgan served as a contributor to Forbes from 2017 to 2021. According to an editor's note in Forbes, the publication "ended the relationship" in September 2021, and Morgan was "never an employee."

"Morgan is the co-founder and CEO of Endpass, which uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to automate identity verification while proactively detecting fraud," according to her author page bio. "When she's not reverse-engineering black markets to think of better ways to combat fraud and cybercrime, she enjoys rapping and designing streetwear fashion."