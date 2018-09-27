Popular YouTube Tween Channel Creator Allegedly Molested Aspiring Minor Actress

A Florida man who co-founded a popular YouTube channel for tweens was accused of molesting a minor girl who worked for his company, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

Ian Rylett, 55, was charged with one count of lewd or lascivious battery of a minor less than 16, according to online court records. He pleaded not guilty and was given a $450,000 cash bond before he posted bail.

Last month, a young girl joined SevenSuperGirls, a popular channel with more than 9 million subscribers, and signed a contract to become a member of “an elite team of actresses for the channel,” the warrant stated.

Days later, on Aug. 16, the affidavit alleges that after she met production director Rylett, he instructed her to take her shirt off to practice wrapping her breasts down so they would appear smaller for the shoot.

When she refused, he allegedly told her she needed to get used to taking off her clothes in front of him and said he “would remove her shirt by force if she did not comply with his demands.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

The girl said Rylett allegedly rubbed her breasts and told her to try on three different bikinis, the affidavit states. It further alleges he instructed her to remove her underwear, and that when she changed he refused to turn around.

The girl alleged Rylett watched her while she changed into various bikinis and then took photos of her in different poses, according to the affidavit.

The girl alleged that when she expressed discomfort with changing in front of Rylett, he threatened to use the contract she’d signed to fine her if she didn’t comply.

“Fine, fine me then,” she told him before changing in the bathroom, the affidavit states.

On Aug. 18, an arrest warrant was issued for Rylett, a British citizen whose passport was turned into authorities when he posted bail on Sept. 14, according to online court documents. Under the terms of his arrest, Rylett is not allowed to have contact with children under age 18 except for his own.

Meanwhile, monetization of Rylett’s channels was suspended by YouTube shortly after his arrest.

“We take safety on YouTube very seriously,” says a YouTube statement released to PEOPLE. “We work closely with leading child safety organizations and others in our industry to protect young people. When we’re made aware of serious allegations of this nature we take action, which may include suspending monetization, or, upon conclusion of an investigation, terminating channels.”

Rylett is schedule for a pre-trial hearing on Dec. 5. Rylett’s lawyer, Matthew Ferry, did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.