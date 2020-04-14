YouTube star Vitaly Zdorovetskiy Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Female Jogger Who He Didn't Know

Image zoom Miami-Dade County Jail

A YouTube star with more than 10 million followers was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly attacked a female jogger in Miami Beach.

PEOPLE confirms that Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, 28, was arrested Sunday night and charged with a felony charge of aggravated battery. The arrest came after a woman told police that she was jogging alone when Zdorovetskiy accosted her and threw her to the ground. She told police that the YouTube star straddled her and began punching her repeatedly in the chest, neck and face.

According to the police report, the woman began to scream for help, catching the attention of several passersby. Zdorovetskiy ran into a nearby home, where he was later arrested, the report alleges.

The alleged victim told police she had never met Zdorovetskiy and didn’t know who he was or why he would have attacked her. She complained of chest pains at the scene and had suffered a cut above her eye that required stitches. She is expected to physically recover from her injuries.

Police have not released a motive for the alleged attack.

Zdorovetskiy has approximately 10.3 million subscribers to his YouTube channel, where he posts videos of himself pranking people.

This is not Zdorovetskiy’s first brush with the law. PEOPLE confirmed that he was arrested in March 2012 and charged with impersonating a police officer. The charges were later dropped.

Four months later, he was arrested in July 2012 by Boca Raton police in Boca Raton after he approached a man outside a grocery store and implied that he was carrying a bomb. He and a collaborator, Jonathan Vanegas, were arrested on a felony bomb hoax charges. After they pleaded not guilty, the charges were dismissed.

At the time, Zdorovetskiy seemed unrepentant, telling the Sun Sentinel that he did not regret the prank. “I’m just sad the person got that upset,” he told the newspaper at the time.

For this newest charge, Zdorovetskiy was arrested and booked in the Miami-Dade county jail. He posted a $7,500 bond Monday and was released from custody. He has not yet entered a plea, and court records do not reflect an attorney authorized to comment on his behalf.

The arrest was first reported by TMZ.