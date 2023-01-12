YouTuber CJ So Cool Shares Hospital Photo After Allegedly Being Shot 4 Times During Home Invasion

The internet personality said on Instagram Thursday that he was in the hospital after an early morning home invasion

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 12, 2023 08:02 PM
YouTube Star CjSoCool Shares Hospital Photo After Allegedly Being Shot 4 Times During a Home Invasion
Photo: CjSoCool/instagram

YouTube star Cordero James Brady, known to fans as CJ So Cool, says he was shot four times during a home invasion on Thursday.

According to Brady's Instagram Story, the alleged attack occurred in the early hours of Thursday at 3 a.m. and left him hospitalized.

"So far, I'm doing OK," he added alongside a message asking fans to keep him and his children in their prayers. He then shared a photo of his bloodied leg from what appears to be a hospital bed.

YouTube Star CjSoCool Shares Hospital Photo After Allegedly Being Shot 4 Times During a Home Invasion
CjSoCool/instagram

While it is unclear whether his children were present at the time of the incident, the YouTuber has actively shared glimpses of his kids since his debut on the platform in December 2014.

During his early days, he posted numerous videos with fellow internet personality Charlene Young (known to her social media following as Royalty Johnson) and their twins Cordayah and Cordero Jr. Brady, with appearances from her three children Leonidas, Karnation and J'aaliyah from a prior relationship.

The videos also feature glimpses of Brady's 11-year-old daughter Camari, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Ni'Kee Lewis.

Lewis shared well wishes for Brady following the incident, writing on her Instagram Story Thursday: "I'm soo happy it wasn't his time. God had other plans ... Get well baby daddy."

A representative for Brady did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Following Brady's update on Tuesday, his current girlfriend, Alexis Lohmier, shared an image of him on her Instagram Story where he is seen in a hospital bed as he uses his cellphone.

YouTube Star CjSoCool Shares Hospital Photo After Allegedly Being Shot 4 Times During a Home Invasion
Alexis Lohmier/instagram

"Home invasions are no joke," she wrote on the bottom of the photo. "Thank you to everyone that's helping and working on this case."

PEOPLE has reached out to the Henderson Police Department, who is handling the incident.

The home was first displayed by the 33-year-old internet personality to his 8.86 million subscribers in a YouTube video in October. During the video, he expressed that he purchased the home after only living in his last home for "about nine months" because he needed a "fresh start" and that it was "time to start over."

According to Yahoo, his channel, which also shares highlights of his lavish lifestyle, was temporarily suspended in 2018 after he shared a now-deleted video in which he fed laxatives to his kids.

After the prank video gained traction, YouTube released a statement to entertainment website Babe.net, saying: "Content that endangers minors is unacceptable to us and we have strict policies prohibiting child endangerment and harmful and dangerous content. We remove content that violates our policies as soon as we're made aware of it."

Related Articles
Colin Farrell attends a screening of Searchlight Pictures' "The Banshees Of Inisherin" at DGA Theater on October 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/WireImage); Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye New York Special Fan Screening at AMC Lincoln Square on November 22, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Disney)
Colin Farrell Says He's 'Been in Touch' with Former Costar Jeremy Renner Following His Hospitalization
Jeremy Renner Shares Video of Mom and Sister Helping 'Lift My Spirits' in ICU
Jeremy Renner Shares Sweet Video of Mom and Sister Helping 'Lift My Spirits' During Hospital Stay
Ja'Dee Turner
Ex-Boyfriend Lures Victim's Uncle Out of Home Before Going in and Murdering Her, Killing Himself
Katie Layne QuackenbushCredit: MNPD
Aspiring Nashville Singer Who Shot Homeless Man After He Asked Her to Move Her Car Avoids Jail
Amanda Kloots https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj6yDNWLi4u/?hl=en amandakloots Verified We have ice cream dates 🤍 1w
Amanda Kloots' Son Elvis, 3, Looks All Grown Up in New Photo: He 'Brings Me Joy'
charlieonnafriday
CharlieonnaFriday on Success of His Single 'Enough': 'We're Building Something Really Different'
memphis-shooting-suspect-090822
Man Arrested After 4 Killed, 3 Wounded in 'Senseless Murder Rampage': Memphis Police
Our office is grieving the loss of our medical assistant, Allison Parker
Memphis Shooting Victims Identified, Including Medical Assistant Mom of 3 and Entrepreneur Dad of 2
Kamari Oliver
Las Vegas Homicide Suspect Located After Allegedly Leaving His Homework in Getaway Car
Trouble
Man Accused of Murdering Atlanta Rapper Trouble Surrenders to Police: Reports
Hennessy X.O "East Meets West" Lunar New Year Celebration
Jamie Chung Shares Photos of Husband Bryan Greenberg Recovering in Hospital After Appendicitis
Gayle King interviews Phil and Jill Henderson, parents of Bakari Henderson
Parents of Black American Killed by Mob in Greece Speak on Long Road to Justice in New Gayle King Interview
Tdot Woo
N.Y.C. Rapper Tdott Woo Fatally Shot in Brooklyn Hours After Signing Record Contract
Bakari Henderson
Murdered over a Selfie? Retrial Approaches in the Shocking Killing of Texan Bakari Henderson in Greece
Patrick Lyoya
Police Release Footage Showing Grand Rapids Officer Fatally Shooting Black Man During Traffic Stop
Amanda Kloots
Amanda Kloots Remembers Nick Cordero on Second Anniversary of His Death: 'I Will Celebrate With Him'