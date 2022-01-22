Young Wis. Man Found Guilty of Murdering Parents, Hiding Their Fragmented Remains

On Thursday, a Dane County jury found Chandler Halderson guilty of eight felony charges for killing and dismembering his father, Bart Halderson, 50, and mother, Krista Halderson, 53

On Thursday, a Dane County jury found Chandler Halderson guilty of eight felony charges for killing and dismembering his father, Bart Halderson, 50, and mother, Krista Halderson, 53, and lying to law enforcement about their whereabouts when he reported them missing last July.

"I hope that it brings some satisfaction," Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne told reporters after the verdicts were announced, per the Wisconsin State Journal. "We know that we cannot bring Bart and Krista back, but this is the first step to hopefully some finality."

In July 2021, Halderson called the Dane County Sheriff's Office to report that his parents had vanished from their home on Oak Springs Circle on July 1, according to a probable cause statement filed with the court.

The next day, police found a human torso in Cottage Grove, where Chandler had allegedly been seen driving his vehicle in reverse "with the rear hatch open in a field near a wooded area," the probable cause statement said.

Authorities said they believe Chandler shot and dismembered his father before dumping his remains in a wooded area of Cottage Grove. He then allegedly lied to police, saying his parents had vanished after going away for the Fourth of July weekend, the Wisconsin State Journal previously reported.

On July 30, authorities confirmed that they had also found Krista's remains in the nearby town of Roxbury, according to NBC 15.

Chandler was arrested on July 8. He previously pleaded not guilty on all counts. His defense attorneys rested their case Thursday without calling any witnesses to the stand, the State Journal reported Friday.

Court records show that Halderson was convicted of two counts each of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, hiding a corpse and falsifying information about a missing person.

First-degree intentional homicide carries a mandatory life sentence, according to the State Journal.