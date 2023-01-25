Young Va. Father Who Vanished Before Christmas Is Found Dead in Md., 2 People Arrested

A family's faint hope they'd be reunited with 20-year-old Jose Guerrero after they reported him missing more than a month ago was crushed when they received a devastating phone call with news he was dead.

"We never lost hope, but yesterday was the phone call you don't wanna take," family friend Ruby Bermudez told local station WUSA9 last week.

Guerrero was reported missing on Dec. 21 after he didn't return home from running an errand. Guerrero's girlfriend Sheila Perez, who shares a 10-month-old daughter with Guerrero, says he didn't tell her where he was going, but said he planned on returning in five to 10 minutes, she told NBC News.

Two days later, his Hyundai was found abandoned in the area of Bel Air and Jeffries Roads in Woodbridge, Va., Prince William County Police Department stated in a tweet.

On Jan. 19, investigators from the Prince William County police department identified two people of interest and ultimately issued a search warrant that led to the arrest of two teens on charges of murder: 19-year-old Olvin Ramirez, and an unidentified 17-year-old boy, according to a press release.

It is unclear whether they've entered pleas or obtained an attorney to speak on their behalf.

"The investigation revealed the victim and suspects arranged to conduct a narcotics transaction on Dec. 21, 2022," officials alleged in its statement. "During the transaction, an altercation occurred, and the victim was stabbed multiple times and presumably died from his injuries."

Guerrero's body was located in a wooded area in Maryland's Prince George County and transported to the Medical Examiner's Office, police stated.

For now, Guerrero's family grieves the loss of a young father who was dedicated to raising his newborn daughter, his relatives said.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"They have destroyed a part of us," Guerrero's mother Andrea Salgado told WUSA9. "He had a life ahead of him."

In a GoFundMe page created to raise funds for his funeral and daughter's care, Guerrero is described as a young man who was a terrific father, son, brother and friend.

"Jose 'Jr.' lit up the room with his smile and lived for his baby girl Avery, whom he worked hard to provide a best life for," the site states. "Unfortunately, his life was cut short unexpectedly. Due to the unforeseen circumstances, we are left completely heartbroken and devastated."