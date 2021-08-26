Dustin Wakefield, 21, a visitor from Colorado, was protecting his 1-year-old boy when the father was fatally shot while dining outside a Miami Beach restaurant

'He's Only a Boy': Tourist Was Shot in Fla. Cafe Protecting Son from Gunfire, Says Family

As a gunman approached and allegedly aimed his weapon at a 1-year-old dining outside with his family at a Miami Beach restaurant, 21-year-old Dustin Wakefield rose to protect his son.

"This guy came in with a gun waving it, saying 'it's time to die,'" Dustin's uncle Mike Wakefield, who was not present but heard the account afterward, told The Miami Herald. "He pointed the gun at his son and Dustin said, 'He's only a boy.'"

"Dustin stood up between the gunman and the baby and he shot him," he said. "He shot him multiple times on the ground."

Dustin, a tourist from Castle Rock, Colo., was fatally injured in the Tuesday evening shooting at La Cerveceria restaurant on Ocean Drive. The alleged shooter — identified as Tamarius Davis, 22, of Norcross, Ga. — was arrested by responding officers in an adjacent alley.

Police allege that Davis confessed to the shooting, saying he was "high on mushrooms which made him feel empowered," according to an arrest report obtained by PEOPLE that initially listed the suspect's name incorrectly as David. Witnesses claimed that Davis was "smiling and laughing the whole time that he was shooting," and that he began dancing over Wakefield's body after shooting him, reports WSVN.

Davis was being held without bond Wednesday at the Miami-Dade County Jail on a charge of murder. An attorney for him was not listed in online jail records.

Dustin's uncle said the victim, who worked in construction, was visiting South Florida with his son and wife. He has created a GoFundMe page to support the family.

"He was the kindest kid. He loved his family. He loved being a dad," he said.

A Miami Beach park ranger said he witnessed the moments leading up to Tuesday's shooting, according to the police report. The ranger alleged that before approaching Dustin, the suspect was chasing another man.