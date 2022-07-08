Young Thug's Nephew Arrested for Murder After Allegedly Shooting Girlfriend in the Face: Report

The nephew of "Guwop" rapper Young Thug has been arrested for the murder of his girlfriend.

Fardereen Deonta Grier allegedly shot Destiny Fitzpatrick in the face in Atlanta, Georgia on Wednesday, TMZ reported Friday.

An East Point PD spokesperson told the outlet that the incident followed an argument overheard by a neighbor. When officers attended the scene they discovered Grier crying inside the home and the victim lying near the front door, TMZ added.

Before confessing to the shooting, Grier initially told police that the tragedy occurred while he had been fighting off two armed, masked intruders, TMZ continued.

Grier was then taken into custody and charged with murder.

Jeffery Lamar Williams; Young Thug Jeffery Lamar Williams | Credit: Fulton County Sheriff’s Office via AP

East Point PD confirmed to PEOPLE Friday that Grier is currently being held at Cobb County Jail, where Young Thug last month watched a hearing in his own case after being booked for conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) and participating in criminal street gang activity — according to jail records.

During the June. 3 hearing, which the musician watched remotely, the 30-year-old rapper was denied bond by Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville in Fulton County, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, is expected to stand trial on Jan. 9, 2023, Judge Glanville said in court, per 11 Alive.

Young Thug attends the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Atlanta Hawks Young Thug attends a game between the Phoenix Suns and the Atlanta Hawks | Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

During the court meeting, Young Thug's legal team said they wanted their client to be placed under house arrest and that a security team of armed off-duty police officers would be hired to monitor the rapper's home, per Fox 5 Atlanta.

Young Thug's attorney, Brian Steel, also said that the star would be willing to wear an ankle monitor, take part in regular drug testing and give up his cellphone and passport. He would want, however, access to the recording studio in his home, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Prosecutors argued against that request, claiming that Young Thug is the leader of what they believe to be a criminal street gang.