Young Ohio Parents Killed in Apparent Murder-Suicide After Dad Sends Alarming Messages

Authorities believe that Zachary Starr shot his wife, Mikki, before turning the gun on himself

A young Ohio couple is dead in what police say appears to be a murder-suicide.

According to a press release from the Lima Police Department, Mikki Starr, 27, and Zachary Starr, 29, were found dead inside their home on Wednesday afternoon. They had both suffered gunshot wounds.

"Preliminary investigation indicates Zachary shot Mikki, before turning the firearm on himself," the press release says. "Both Zachary and Mikki were sent to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy. Results of this investigation are pending the Lucas County Coroner’s report."

Detective Sgt. Jason Garlock tells the Lima News that relatives contacted police after seeing some alarming messages from Zachary Starr. Through the messages and the physical evidence, authorities deduced what had happened inside the couple's home that they had owned since 2017.

“We had information from family members that there were some social media messages that gave us the indication that’s what we’re probably looking at right now,” Garlock told the newspaper.

The couple had been together since May 2012, and married on June 24, 2017, according to the Lima News. They have a 7-year-old son and an 18-month old daughter. Mikki worked as an endoscopy technician.