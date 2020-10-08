Two arrests have been made in the shooting death of fashion model Shalaymiah Moore, 34, whose distraught son, 13, is asking, 'Why did they have to kill my mom?'

Young Ohio Mom and Fashion Model Is Killed in Car While Talking to Friend in Alleged Robbery

An Ohio-based model and young mom who was set to travel to London for her next modeling job was shot and killed last week when she was allegedly held up at gunpoint in her car, say police.

On the night of Oct. 1, Shalaymiah Moore, 34, of East Cleveland, had gone out to dinner with a friend, her parents told local station 19 NEWS.

In the early hours of Friday morning, Moore was dropping her friend off at Lake Shore Blvd. in Euclid, when two men came up to her car window and pulled out a gun, her parents said.

Instinctively, “She turned and they shot her in the back and it went through her heart,” her mother, Rochelle Moore, told 19 NEWS.

On Wednesday, Euclid police arrested Daylonta T. Jones, 20, and Curtis Gatheright, 21, both of Cleveland, for their alleged role in Moore’s death, the Euclid Police Department said in a statement.

Jones and Gatheright are charged with murder and aggravated robbery.

They are both being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail.

They have not yet entered pleas. It is unclear whether they have retained attorneys who can speak on their behalf.

As police continue to investigate, Moore’s family is grappling with her loss.

Moore, who supplemented her income as a model by working as a nursing assistant, leaves behind a 13-year-old son.

“You can never replace a mother,” Rochelle Moore told News5Cleveland. “This has been horrendous for him. He asked the question, ‘Why did they have to kill my mom?’”

Rochelle Moore lost another child to gun violence – her son, who was shot and killed in 2007.

“Thirteen years ago, I lost my son to gun violence here in East Cleveland, so this is my second child I’ve lost to gun violence,” she told 19 News. “He was 33 and she was 34.”

His killers have never been caught, she told Cleveland.com.

Her daughter died at a time when her career as a fashion model was taking off, she told 19 NEWS.

Moore had walked the runway during New York Fashion Week and Detroit Fashion Week.

“She had a beautiful future,” she told 19 NEWS. “She was a model scheduled to go to London in February, and she didn’t deserve to die like that.

“She was a free spirit who had no enemies. She had finally reached her happy place.”