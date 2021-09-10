Police have yet to say what precipitated Tuesday's violence

Young Mom with 'Good Heart Like No Other' Killed, Teen Injured During Shooting in Suspect's Home

A 20-year-old mother was killed Tuesday night in a shooting inside a home in Westminster, S.C., that also left a 17-year-old wounded.

WSPA, WYFF, and FOX Carolina reports Charles Stephon Trapp Jr., 19, has been charged with the murder of Annalysa Marie Biondolillo-Rodriguez.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The young mother was shot in the chest, according to Westminster Police. She was pronounced dead at the scene soon after officers arrived.

In a GoFundMe campaign launched to cover her funeral costs, a friend said that Biondolillo-Rodriguez "had a good heart like no other" and "lit up every room that she walked into."

The teen wounded in Tuesday's shooting has not been named. Their condition was unknown at press time.

A third victim at the scene allegedly refused medical attention.

Trapp is being held without bail.

He was also charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

It was unclear Friday if he had entered pleas to the charges or had an attorney of record.

Trapp's first appearance before a judge has been scheduled for Oct. 15.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Police have yet to say what led to the shooting.

Jordan Butts, Biondolillo-Rodriguez's friend, spoke to WYFF and said she still can't accept what happened.