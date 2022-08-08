Young Mom Is Fatally Shot While Picking Up Son from Babysitter, Teenager Arrested

Beverly Lambert was shot and killed in Morris, Ill. on Aug. 4

By
Published on August 8, 2022 01:12 PM
Beverly Lambert
Beverly Lambert. Photo: Beverly Lambert/Instagram

A young Illinois mother was picking up her 1-year-old son from a babysitter on Aug. 4 when she was fatally shot twice in the back of the head in the city of Morris.

The 25-year-old victim has been identified as Beverly Lambert. After she was killed, the suspect allegedly stole her car and fled the scene.

A 16-year-old was arrested that evening and charged with six counts of first-degree murder in connection to Lambert's death, Jason Helland, Grundy County State's Attorney, confirmed during a press conference on Friday.

The teen — who has a criminal history and is now being charged as an adult — was identified as Cortez Rice.

During the press conference, Helland said Rice was allegedly in the area of the shooting earlier in the day asking people for rides, but was told to leave by a resident. It is unclear if Rice had asked Lambert for a ride before the shooting occurred. Authorities have found no prevoious connection between Lambert and Rice, Helland said.

"The shock value of something happening to a 25-year-old woman in Grundy County is that it not only impacts the victim's family, it impacts the entire community," Helland said.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

After news of Lambert's death spread, an outpouring of love began on social media. Jeanette Butler, who identified herself as a cousin of Lambert's, posted a tribute on Facebook calling Lambert "the sweetest thing" who would "give you the shirt off her back and do good even when nobody is looking."

Lambert graduated from Tennessee State University in 2019 with a degree in supply chain management, ABC7 reported.

"She was always focused on advancing herself and now that she has a son, she wanted a better life for him," Myriah Weatherspoon, a close friend of Lambert's, told NBC Chicago.

A GoFundMe has been created to help Lambert's family and her young son.

The investigation is still ongoing. Rice is being held on a $5 million bond and is expected in court on August 18. It is unclear whether he has retained a lawyer.

Related Articles
University of West Georgia Instructor Charged With Killing 18-Year-Old Student, Anna Jones
College Crimes: 15 Shocking Cases That Ended in Tragedy
Octavia Huber-Young
Toddler Who Was 'Full of Life' Is Fatally Shot in Maine Home During Dispute Involving Family Members
Khyara Tay
'Outgoing, Adventurous' N.Y. Girl, 11, Is Fatally Shot by Stray Bullet, Suspects at Large
Pamela Isabell and AJ Isabell Mom and son dead, 3 others injured in North Memphis stabbing. https://wreg.com/news/local/child-1-other-dead-2-injured-in-overnight-stabbing/
Tenn. Mom and Son, 7, Were Killed in Overnight Mass Stabbing, Suspect Is Victim's Brother
Le’Shonte Jones
3 Suspects Arrested in Murder of Miami TSA Agent, Whose Toddler Was Also Injured in the Fatal Shooting
Tristan Shifflet
Mom Was Fatally Shot Christmas Night in Home with Son, 9 Others, and Boyfriend Is Suspect 
Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic
Ill. Officer Pleaded for Her Life Before Being Killed with Her Own Gun, Fellow Policeman Wounded
melissa ortega
Mother of 8-Year-Old Fatally Shot Speaks Out as Suspects Are Charged: 'I Lost My Greatest Treasure'
Thomas Rolfes, Liz Fried
Man Who Went to New Orleans to Plan Wedding Was Killed in 2016, and Suspect Was Finally Arrested
demetrius stevenson
Ill. Boy, 8, Is Fatally Shot While Playing on Front Porch When Assailants Fire at Man in Yard
Jay Boughton
Man Arrested After the July Drive-By Shooting Death of Minn. Youth Baseball Coach
California Father Arrested for Allegedly Shooting 4 Kids
California Father Arrested for Allegedly Shooting 4 Kids and Their Grandmother
Edwin A. Urbina
N.J. Man Arrested After Manhunt for Allegedly Beating His Girlfriend's 3-Year-Old Son to Death
terri bankhead, Da'Nilya
Teen Is Accused of Killing 3 People, Including Woman and Her 8-Year-Old Daughter Found Tied to Bed
Hannah Miller and Christopher Anderson
Wisc. Man Accused of Murdering His Ex Is Found and Arrested in Illinois After Monthslong Search
Messiah Williams
3-Year-Old Mich. Boy Was Fatally Shot in Living Room, and DA Thinks Suspects Targeted Babysitter