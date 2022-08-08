Young Mom Is Fatally Shot While Picking Up Son from Babysitter, Teenager Arrested

A young Illinois mother was picking up her 1-year-old son from a babysitter on Aug. 4 when she was fatally shot twice in the back of the head in the city of Morris.

The 25-year-old victim has been identified as Beverly Lambert. After she was killed, the suspect allegedly stole her car and fled the scene.

A 16-year-old was arrested that evening and charged with six counts of first-degree murder in connection to Lambert's death, Jason Helland, Grundy County State's Attorney, confirmed during a press conference on Friday.

The teen — who has a criminal history and is now being charged as an adult — was identified as Cortez Rice.

During the press conference, Helland said Rice was allegedly in the area of the shooting earlier in the day asking people for rides, but was told to leave by a resident. It is unclear if Rice had asked Lambert for a ride before the shooting occurred. Authorities have found no prevoious connection between Lambert and Rice, Helland said.

"The shock value of something happening to a 25-year-old woman in Grundy County is that it not only impacts the victim's family, it impacts the entire community," Helland said.

After news of Lambert's death spread, an outpouring of love began on social media. Jeanette Butler, who identified herself as a cousin of Lambert's, posted a tribute on Facebook calling Lambert "the sweetest thing" who would "give you the shirt off her back and do good even when nobody is looking."

Lambert graduated from Tennessee State University in 2019 with a degree in supply chain management, ABC7 reported.

"She was always focused on advancing herself and now that she has a son, she wanted a better life for him," Myriah Weatherspoon, a close friend of Lambert's, told NBC Chicago.

A GoFundMe has been created to help Lambert's family and her young son.

The investigation is still ongoing. Rice is being held on a $5 million bond and is expected in court on August 18. It is unclear whether he has retained a lawyer.