Young Mom Was Fatally Shot with Newborn Nearby While She Talked on Phone to Her Mom

Five days after she’d given birth to their daughter, a young Philadelphia mom was allegedly shot to death by her boyfriend with their baby lying in her crib feet away.

Tyrese Lynch, 33, has been named a suspect in the Dec. 14 killing of his 24-year-old girlfriend Isis Williams.

Police allege Lynch went on the run after the killing early Friday morning, touching off a search that is ongoing.

According to police, Williams was found dead — shot in the head — inside her apartment at about 4 a.m. on Friday.

WPVI reports that the baby girl was unharmed in the incident, and now in the custody of Williams’ aunt.

The grieving aunt told WPVI Isis was on the phone with her mother when she was killed.

“Her mother heard the shots,” Agyeman said. “Even though I may be the one that ends up raising her, she’s gonna know that Isis is her mother and that she was loved.”

A vigil in Williams’ honor will take place Monday evening in the Logan section of Philadelphia.

Police say Lynch is armed, and should not be approached if seen. Instead, call 911.

A GoFundMe page has been established to cover the costs of Williams’ funeral.