The alleged shooter fled the scene and is wanted on murder charges

Young Mom Is Fatally Shot on Mother's Day Weekend While Helping Friend Pick up Baby from Father

A young Georgia mother was shot to death on Mother's Day weekend while she was helping de-escalate an argument.

South Fulton police told Fox 5 that 23-year-old Selena Dukes accompanied a friend to an apartment complex to pick up the friend's infant from the father. During the transfer of the child, the parents got into an argument.

Dukes tried to calm them down, but the argument escalated, police say.

According to authorities, the 33-year-old father, Diante Gore, allegedly grabbed a gun and opened fire, shooting Dukes in the back. Dukes died at the scene. She leaves behind a preschool-age daughter.

Gore allegedly fled the scene and has not yet been taken into custody. Authorities tell Fox 5 that he will be charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

On Tuesday evening, more than a 100 people gathered for a candlelight vigil at a Smyrna, Ga., park to celebrate Dukes' life. Carrying purple and white balloons, friends and family prayed and cried as they mourned their loss.