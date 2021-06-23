"It was love at first sight," a friend said of the couple

Young Mom and Dad Are Dragged from Car and Killed After Minor Accident in Shooting Caught on Video

Two small children in Chicago are now orphans after their parents were dragged from their car Saturday night and shot execution-style in a brazen attack that was videotaped by an eyewitness.

Yasmin Perez, 25, died in a hospital on Tuesday - days after her the death of her boyfriend of many years, 24-year-old Gyovanny Arzuaga.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Arzuaga, according to Chicago Police, was pronounced dead on Saturday, moments after arriving at a hospital for treatment after the attack.

As of Wednesday, there had been no arrests in the case.

Investigators said the couple were driving in Humboldt Park following the city's Puerto Rican Day Parade when they were involved in a minor car accident.

Video captured by a witness that was shared on social media shows a group of men besiege the vehicle at around 9 p.m., pulling Perez onto the street, where they beat her. She was then shot in the neck.

Arzuaga, who had also been dragged from the car, tried to shield Perez from the attackers, and was shot in the head, according to police.

Next, the video shows the group of men scatter, leaving the injured couple lying motionless in the street.

According to the couple's friend, Jae Pacheco, the couple fell in love after meeting at a party.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"It was love at first sight," Pacheco told the Chicago Sun-Times. "I thought it was so cute. They first met each other at a party, and it was over with from there. They fell in love with each other, and they spent years together. They made a family together."

Pacheco said Perez was a devoted mother to her two children, Sofiya and Jayden.

This Friday, Jayden turns 1, she said.