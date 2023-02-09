Young Mom Is Killed by Boyfriend After Ending Relationship, Then He Turns Gun on Himself

A young Michigan mother who wanted to break up with her boyfriend was fatally shot by him before the man turned the gun on himself.

"It was a terrible scene inside," Taylor Police Chief John Blair said during an on-camera interview with Fox2 Detroit, describing Monday night's discovery of the bodies of Amber Bradshaw, 23, and Nate Jackson, 21.

Bradshaw's sister, Shawna Killian, told the outlet that on the night Bradshaw was killed, she went to Jackson's home to break up with him after a year of dating.

According to Blair, after Jackson shot Bradshaw, he called his father and told him what he'd done.

"He said he had harmed his girlfriend and there was no reason for him to be alive. And then they heard it was believed to be a gunshot," Blair said.

Jackson's father called police, and authorities went to Jackson's home and made the grim discovery.

According to a GoFundMe page launched to help support her family, Bradshaw was the mother of a son.

"A beautiful soul, taken too soon, a true tragedy, she will be missed greatly," the page states.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.