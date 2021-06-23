2 Young Girls Found Dead in Florida Canal Hours Apart

Officials said during a press conference Tuesday that one of the girls appears to be 12 while the other is 10

On Tuesday, the bodies of two girls were pulled from canal in South Florida - one, just after noon, and the second, shortly before 9 p.m.

Police in Lauderhill, Fla., are working to identify the girls.

The bodies were recovered from an area of the canal that runs behind a condominium complex.

Investigators said the first girl's body showed no obvious signs of trauma.

According to police, the first girl found was Black, between 4- and 5-feet tall, wearing blue-jean shorts and a gray shirt bearing the word "Dance" in rainbow colors.

Her hands were pale white and there was a white substance on her face.

The second girl was also Black, the Miami Herald reports; a neighbor shot video of the body, and showed it to a reporter.

She was younger, and dressed in a gray shirt with three cartoon-style women.

It was not immediately clear how long the girls had been in the canal or whether they were connected in any way.

It is also unclear how the girls may have died.