4-Year-Old Cleo Smith Found Alive 18 Days After Going Missing from Campsite in Western Australia

A 4-year-old girl who went missing from a campsite in Australia last month has been found alive.

Cleo Smith was camping with her family at the Blowholes Shacks campsite in Western Australia when she went missing on Oct. 16, according to Australia's ABC News.

Her family said they woke up around 6 a.m. and found that the tent was unzipped higher than the toddler could have reached. Cleo was nowhere to be found, the news outlet reports.

On Wednesday, Cleo was found in a locked home in Carnarvon — about 62 miles from the campsite where she went missing — around 1 a.m. local time, Deputy Commissioner Col Blanch said in a video statement.

The home was just a few miles from where the 4-year-old lived with her family, ABC News reports.

"One of the officers picked her up into his arms and asked her 'What's your name?' She said, 'My name is Cleo,' " Blanch said in his statement. Many of the responding officers reportedly wept.

Cleo has been reunited with her family, Blanch confirmed.

"This is the outcome we all hoped and prayed for," he said. "It's the outcome we've achieved because of some incredible police work."

According to police, 140 people had been working on Cleo's case. Authorities were offering a A$1 million ($743,000) reward for information about her disappearance.

A local 36-year-old man has been taken into custody in connection with her disappearance, police said during a news conference on Wednesday.

No charges have been filed yet in relation to the case, and police have not identified any other suspects at this time.

Police told reporters that Cleo appeared "physically OK" when she was found. She was taken to the hospital to confirm she had no injuries. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

After Cleo was found, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison celebrated the news on Twitter, writing: "What wonderful, relieving news."