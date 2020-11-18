Young Fla. Mom Who Was Innocent Bystander Is Killed in Crossfire, and Nobody Has Been Arrested

A young mother of two was shot to death after being caught in the crossfire of a fight outside a Florida salon.

Early Sunday morning, 23-year-old Arnieceia Milton was standing nearby the Dread Pros & More salon in St. Petersburg when a large crowd gathered, according WTSB and Bay9News. The spot was a popular hangout on the weekends, according to police. At one point, a fight between two people broke out and Milton, an innocent bystander, was struck by a stray bullet.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Milton, who was not involved in the fight, was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, where she was pronounced dead.

This is not the first time a fight has broken out in the area.

"This has happened before, where we have a large crowd gathered at night, where an argument breaks out and someone ends up being hurt,” St. Petersburg Police spokesperson Sandra Bentil told the Tampa Bay Times.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

No suspects have been identified and authorities are asking witnesses with information to come forward.

"This is devastating,” Bentil said. “Two young children have lost their mother — we are appealing to anyone who was out here to please contact us and help us bring justice."