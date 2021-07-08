Young Father Meets Newborn Son After His Pregnant Wife Is Killed by Driver Fleeing Police

"Sammy was taken from us but left behind the most beautiful gift of life," Brandon Russell wrote on Facebook

A young father is celebrating the birth of his son while mourning the death of the boy's mother after she was killed in a fatal car crash.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday, 22-year-old Samantha Russell was waiting to make a left-hand turn at an intersection when a man fleeing from Wichita police ran a red traffic light and slammed into her car, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The pregnant Russell was the only person who died of injuries sustained from the crash, which involved two other vehicles. The following day, her husband, Brandon Russell, announced that the couple's baby was delivered prematurely.

"Words cannot explain or express the emotions going through everyone's head today," Brandon Russell wrote on Facebook. "Sammy was taken from us but left behind the most beautiful gift of life."

Brandon Russell and his baby Mac Credit: Brandon Russell/Facebook

Russell was 33 weeks pregnant when she died, according to the Wichita Eagle. The baby's due date was in August.

"Samantha was going to be a fantastic mother," Brandon Russell wrote on Facebook. "She always had everything planned out and ready to go. She was driven and the hardest worker I knew. She always ALWAYS knew what to say when I was going through an issue or needed advice. She was the best person to know."

According to Wichita police, the driver who caused the crash is under arrest and could face a murder charge, the Eagle reports.

Meanwhile, Brandon Russell is focusing on his son and remembering his wife.

"[Samantha] was the best example of what it looks like to be happy. She showed happiness to everyone and anyone that she knew. She will always be my wife and the person I turn to when I need advice or to ask another one of my dumb questions. I love you Samantha Russell. You are everything to me."