Wei Lin went out to assist a deliveryman who worked for his restaurant who had been in a minor accident

Young Father Killed by Punch After Fender Bender in Philadelphia amid Spike in Anti-Asian Violence

Philadelphia father-of-two and restauranteur Wei Lin was only trying to help, and it cost him his life.

On May 24, the 28-year-old rushed to the aid of one of his deliverymen moments after the worker got into a minor accident with another motorist.

The worker, who speaks no English, was making a delivery at the time of the accident, and he called his boss, hoping he'd be able to communicate with the other driver.

Lin's grieving wife spoke to WPVI about the brazen attack that killed her husband. Identified only as Mrs. Zhang, the woman recalled how Lin arrived at the scene, called police and helped both sides exchange insurance information.

Then, without warning, Lin was viciously assaulted.

"The suspect came out of nowhere," Zhang explains, recalling the deliveryman's account of what happened.

"It was a fist and a really heavy hit at my husband's head," Zhang told the station through a translator. According to Zhang, the alleged attacker was a relative of the other driver.

"My husband collapsed," said Zhang.

Lin was rushed to the hospital, where he remain unconscious for three days before succumbing to his injuries on May 27.

The attack left him with severe brain damage.

Online records obtained by PEOPLE confirm an arrest has been made in the case.

Jose Figueroa, 30, is charged by Philadelphia police with single counts of manslaughter, simple assault, conspiracy to commit simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Figueroa was released from custody after posting $200,000 bond.

Neither he nor his attorney could be reached for comment.

It was unclear if he had entered a plea to the charges he faces.

The incident is not being investigated as a hate crime, according to police, but it comes amid a nationwide spike in assaults on Asian Americans.

Asian-American hate crimes in major cities rose by 150-percent in 2020 over the previous year, according to a recent report issued by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino.

John Chin, executive director of the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation, told WPVI the attack is alarming.

"We have a serious issue here where we need to change the narrative," Chin told the station.