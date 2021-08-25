Dustin Wakefield, 21, was dining with his wife and son on vacation when he was shot to death in an unprovoked attack

Tourist Fatally Shot While Eating with Family at Florida Cafe, Suspect Seen Dancing over Victim's Body

A tourist was fatally shot in Florida Tuesday evening after a stranger approached his family and opened fire.

Dustin Wakefield, 21, of Colorado, was dining at an outdoor Miami Beach cafe with his wife and 1-year-old son when he was shot multiple times.

First responders rendered first aid to Wakefield and transported him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after, according to a police report obtained by PEOPLE.

A Miami Beach park ranger said he witnessed the moments leading up to Tuesday's shooting, according to the police report. The ranger alleged that before approaching Wakefield, the suspect was chasing another man. The suspect began firing his gun, and at some point during the chaos, aimed it at Wakefield.

The other man was not harmed, police confirm.

The suspect — identified as Tamarius David, 22, of Georgia — was arrested by responding officers on the scene. Police allege that following his arrest, he confessed to the shooting, saying he was high on mushrooms and felt empowered.

The police report also states that David claimed to have chosen his targets randomly.

WSVN spoke to witnesses Tuesday, who claimed that David was "smiling and laughing the whole time that he was shooting" and that he began dancing over Wakefield's body after shooting him.

Cellphone footage circulating on social media appears to show David dancing on the cafe patio while people can be heard screaming in the background.

Marquita Bradford, another witness, told WPLG that Wakefield died honorably, protecting his family. "[The shooter] pointed the gun at the baby and [Wakefield] said, 'That's my son' and then he pointed the gun at him and shot him," Bradford said.

"He's a proud dad," she said. "When that baby grows up he's going to love his dad."