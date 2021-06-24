No arrests have been made in the killings of Gyovanny Arzuaga and Yasmin Perez

Young Dad Killed Along with Girlfriend After Car Accident Was Shot While Shielding Her from Gunfire

The Illinois man killed Saturday in Chicago after being pulled from a car by a group of men died trying to protect the mother of his children, who died two days later.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday that Gyovanny Arzuaga, 24, was fatally shot shielding his girlfriend, 25-year-old Yasmin Perez, from the gunfire.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The man who was killed literally used his body as a shield and paid for that with his life," Lightfoot told reporters. "There's one person who dealt the fatal shot. But there were others who were standing by who dragged that poor woman out of the car."

Police have yet to arrest any suspects for the fatal shootings that killed the parents of two.

Saturday night's brazen attack in Humboldt Park was videotaped by an eyewitness.

Arzuaga was pronounced dead at the scene while Perez died Tuesday at the a hospital.

Investigators said the couple were driving in the park following the city's Puerto Rican Day Parade when they were involved in a minor car accident.

Video captured by a witness that was shared on social media shows a group of men besiege the vehicle at around 9 p.m., pulling Perez onto the street, where they beat her. She was then shot in the neck.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The attackers then scatter, leaving the injured couple lying motionless in the street.

A friend told the Chicago Sun-Times the couple had fallen in love at first sight.

"They first met each other at a party, and it was over with from there. They fell in love with each other, and they spent years together. They made a family together," Jae Pacheco said.

Pacheco described Perez as "a great mom."