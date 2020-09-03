Young Conn. Mom Was Fatally Stabbed and Left in Intersection, as Family Seeks Justice

The ex-boyfriend of a 20-year-old Connecticut mother who was found left in an intersection about being fatally stabbed has been charged with her murder.

On Sunday afternoon, police responded to a possible hit-and-run at an intersection in Ansonia, on the Derby border. Upon arrival, they found Rosali Acquefreda suffering from serious injuries, NBC reports. She was transported to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, which police learned were not consistent with a hit-and-run. Her death was ruled a homicide by multiple stab wounds, and a search for her alleged killer began.

Acquefreda's son had been in the car with her at the time of the attack, police said, according to the New Haven Independent. From the beginning of the investigation, her family spoke out about their belief that her ex-boyfriend was responsible for her death.

“He’d rather take her happiness than see her succeed in life,” Rosali’s father's Joseph Acquefreda said at a press conference.

Three days later, Acquefreda's ex, 22-year-old Andre LeFrancois, was arrested and charged with murder and risk of injury to a minor, the Connecticut Post reports.

Now, Acquefreda's family is focusing on her 3-year-old son -- and getting justice for their loved one.

“I just want to keep the story simple. I just want justice for my sister,” her brother, Joseph Acquefreda III, said. “That was my best friend. That was my sister. That was my everything. I want justice for her.”