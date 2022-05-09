Police arrested 26-year-old Dylan Diaz in connection with the death of his 18-year-old girlfriend, Damaris Maravilla, reports say

Young N.Y.C. Mom 2 Days Away from Celebrating First Mother's Day Is Killed, Boyfriend Arrested

A teen mom who gave birth six months ago was allegedly sexually assaulted and killed by her boyfriend last week, New York City authorities claim. She died just two days before celebrating her first Mother's Day as a parent.

Citing criminal complaint documents, WNBC-TV reports that the NYPD arrested 26-year-old Dylan Diaz in the death of his 18-year-old girlfriend, Damaris Maravilla. The couple shared an infant.

Maravilla was reportedly found dead in bed at Diaz's Brooklyn home on Friday. Leading up to the new mom's death, the suspect allegedly choked her until she became unconscious, the outlet reports. He then allegedly sexually assaulted her and snapped her neck, killing her.

"I still can't believe it. I don't believe it would happen to her. It's not fair," Maravilla's father, Delfino Maravilla, told CBS2 over the weekend.

"She likes to fix the house. She liked to do everything perfect," he said. "She used to do nails. She loved it. She told me, 'Dad, I want to do training to do nails.' I said, 'Why not?'"

Neighbor Miguel Troche alleged to the New York Daily News that he was aware the relationship between Diaz and Maravilla was rocky.

"Just saw her yesterday and I told her, if the baby needs anything, let me know. If you ever want to get away from this guy, I can help you," Troche said.

A GoFundMe campaign is currently active to help family pay the teen's funeral costs.

According to court records, Diaz was appointed public defender Edward F. Daniels, who did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Diaz faces one charge of murder. It wasn't immediately clear if he entered a plea. His next court date is May 11.