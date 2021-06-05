Las Vegas Metro Police believe the boy had been dead for less than 24 hours when he was discovered

Authorities Try to Identify Young Boy Whose Slain Body Was Found on Mountain Trail in Las Vegas

Police are asking the public to help them identify a boy who was found deceased in the woods on May 28, Las Vegas Metro officials said.

At about 7:30 a.m., a group of hikers were on a trail near Mountain Springs Trailhead, located outside of Las Vegas off of State Route 160, when a woman discovered the boy's body near a bush, according to KLAS.

The deceased child is considered to be 7 to 10 years-old, stands at 4'11" and weighs about 123 lbs. He also had a gap in his front teeth.

Detectives searched their databases and no one matching the description had been reported missing, detectives told the station. Authorities believe he had been dead for about 24 hours when he was found.

"It's paramount that we are able to identify him, so we can begin the key points of this investigation," said Metro Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer during a press conference. "Someone has to recognize this young man."

On Thursday, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children released a reconstructed photo of the boy, who is now called John "Little Zion" Doe.

In addition to the public please made by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information about the case.