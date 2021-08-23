Tyler Young was driving eastbound on Houston's East Freeway when he was fatally shot

Young Boys Safely Steer Car off Texas Freeway After Dad Is Shot and Killed Behind the Wheel

Authorities in Texas say a father was fatally shot while driving over the weekend, and his two young sons in the vehicle were able to steer themselves to safety.

On Friday night, 29-year-old Tyler Young was driving eastbound on Houston's East Freeway with his two sons, ages 6 and 8, when he was fatally shot, KPRC reports. Witnesses told police a white sedan had pulled up alongside the SUV and began shooting.

Young's sons told police they heard a loud pop and thought at first it was a rock hitting the car, but when they saw their father slump over the steering wheel they knew something was wrong.

Thinking quickly, the boys grabbed the wheel.

The pair were able to drive the SUV safely off of the main lanes of the highway for about a mile to a service road, where they stopped the car. They then ran for help and found a woman exiting a Chili's nearby.

Young was pronounced dead at the scene. Police, who praised the boys for their quick thinking, are now searching for the shooter.

"We don't know if it was road rage or if it was someone actually trying to get these individuals," Houston Police Lt. R. Willkens said, KTRK reports. "So, prayers for their family. The kids are safe right now."

Young's brother, Cody, started a GoFundMe page to help support his family.

"[Tyler] was a loved son of a single mother, brother of 3, husband, and father of three. Tyler has been rebuilding a manufactured home for about 3 months now and his wife doesn't wish to live there anymore," Cody wrote on the fundraiser. "I am raising funds as his brother to make this transition as honorable as it should be and easy for his family."