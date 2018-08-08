Little Boy's Remains Found in Tunnel at Compound Where Authorities Discovered 11 Kids

A dead boy’s remains were found Monday at a New Mexico compound where investigators, who had been searching for a missing 3-year-old from Georgia, instead found his father and 15 other people last week, PEOPLE confirms.

Among the group of 16 were 11 children. They appeared to be living in squalid conditions.

The remains have not yet been positively identified but authorities raised the possibility that they are those of missing Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj, who disappeared after his father, Siraj Wahhaj, took him to a park in December, police have said.

Visibly emotionally, Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe announced the remains had been found at a news conference on Tuesday, CNN reports. He described them as those of a “young boy” but did not provide further identifying information.

“We discovered the remains yesterday, on Abdul’s fourth birthday,” he said.

They “have been turned over to the office of medical investigation,” Hogrefe said. Abdul-Ghani’s family has been tentatively made aware of the development.

Local prosecutor Donald Gallegos tells PEOPLE that while preliminary testing will confirm the age and sex of the remains, conclusive identification could take additional time if “it requires DNA testing,” and he noted that it is unclear if dental records are available to aid authorities.

A cause of death has not been determined, according to Gallegos, but he says that “hopefully we will get information by the end of the week.”

Even in absence of confirmation, he says it is likely that missing Abdul-Ghani has been found.

“If you look at the circumstances there is no other explanation,” says Gallegos, district attorney for the the Eighth Judicial District.

“We have a missing child — a child of the defendant. He was not one of the children at the residence,” he says. “We are pretty sure it could be the boy, but we aren’t positive yet.”

The compound where 16 people were found in Amalia, New Mexico, last week Taos County Sheriff's Office

Gallegos says the remains were found in the back of a tunnel at the compound, in a chamber, and that their condition was “consistent with a type of ritual burial.” (The suspects are Muslim and Sheriff Hogrefe has previously described them as religious extremists.)

It’s unclear how long the remains were in the tunnel before being discovered, Gallegos says.

“When they did the initial search [last week] they were looking for the child,” he explains. “When they came back they developed more information to get another search warrant and searched additional areas, and that is where they found it.”

Abudl-Ghani’s mother reported him missing on Dec. 10 in Clayton County, saying then that she last saw him on Dec. 1 when he left to go to the park with his dad.

His mom said he had seizures and cognitive and developmental delays and could not walk, and Clayton County police did not know if he had medication with him necessary “to prevent … a serious medical emergency,” they said in December.

Abdul-Ghani and Wahhaj were next seen a few days after the boy was reported missing, following a car wreck on Dec. 13 in Chilton County, Alabama, according to Clayton County police.

They were traveling with five children and two adults and the group said at the time that they were going to New Mexico to go camping, police said. A truck registered to Lucas Morton — another man at the makeshift compound last week — picked them up after the wreck.

Wahhaj was eventually traced to Amalia, New Mexico, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

He and Morton were found at the compound there with the 11 children and three women, believed to be the mothers of the living kids, according to Sheriff Hogrefe.

The FBI had recently surveilled the property — which is ringed by tires and an earthen berm and includes a buried travel trailer — but said there was insufficient probable cause to enter, the Taos County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

But the receipt of a message apparently sent from inside the compound convinced Hogrefe “that we couldn’t wait on another agency to step up and we had to go check this out as soon as possible,” he said this weekend.

The message read, in part, “We are starving and need food and water.”

Siraj Wahhaj (left) and Lucas Morton Taos County Sheriff's Office

Once at the compound, “The only food we saw were a few potatoes and a box of rice in the filthy trailer,” Hogrefe said in a previous news release.

“But what was most surprising and heartbreaking,” he said, “was when the team located a total of five adults and 11 children that looked like third world country refuges not only with no food or fresh water, but no shoes, personal hygiene and basically dirty rags for clothing.”

All five adults — Morton, Wahhaj and the women, Jany Leveille, Hujrah Wahhaj and Subhannah Wahhaj — were arrested. They each face 11 counts of child abuse, a third-degree felony. Morton is additionally charged with harboring a fugitive and Wahhaj is charged with child abduction.

It was not immediately clear if they have retained attorneys who could comment on their behalf.

The children recovered alive last week were placed with the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department, according to authorities.

“We all gave the kids our water and what snacks we had — it was the saddest living conditions and poverty I have seen,” Sheriff Hogrefe said Saturday.

Gallegos, the prosecutor, says they are scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, with a preliminary hearing in the case likely to be held next week.

Of the accusations so far revealed, he tells PEOPLE: “It is shocking when something like this happens in your backyard.”