Former Young and the Restless Actor Convicted of Molesting a Girl Under 10 Years Old

A model and actor who appeared on the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless has been convicted of child molestation in his native Georgia, PEOPLE confirms.

A jury on June 28 found Corey Sligh guilty on one count of molesting a girl younger than 10 in 2016, a spokesman for the Cherokee County court in Canton confirms. Sligh was charged but found not guilty of a second count, records show.

He faces five to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced at a later date on the felony, according to District Attorney Shannon Wallace, reports the Cherokee Tribune.

Sligh also is facing prosecution on a similar charge in Okaloosa County, Florida, said Bill Bishop, an assistant state attorney for the county, according to the outlet.

Sligh is being held in the Cherokee County jail. An attorney could not be reached to speak on his behalf.

Corey Sligh Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

Sligh had entered a plea of not guilty after he was arrested in Georgia on Oct. 14, 2016, and charged with the felony child molestation. A police report at the time, obtained by PEOPLE, said he was taken into custody at his home in Canton.

A spokesman for the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office who confirmed the arrest to PEOPLE at the time said that Sligh knew the victim.

One of the victim’s parents reported the molestation to authorities on Sept. 24, 2016, according to police documents obtained by PEOPLE.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Sligh was arrested in November 2016 on the Florida charge, after a woman contacted the Walton County Sheriff’s Office to allege that Sligh had touched her young daughter inappropriately while they were on vacation.

“I am innocent and fighting this until the end,” Sligh said in a statement following that arrest. “The truth will prevail.”

Sligh reportedly last appeared on The Young and the Restless in 2014, performing as an extra in roles as a bartender and waiter. According to his IMDB page, Sligh also was an extra in 2008’s God Is Dead and co-starred in the web series All About Lizzie.