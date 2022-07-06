The Austin, Texas woman was booked into the Travis County Jail Tuesday after authorities arrested her in Costa Rica on June 29

Yoga Teacher Kaitlin Armstrong Charged with First-Degree Murder as She's Returned to the U.S.

Texas yoga teacher Kaitlin Armstrong has been charged with the first-degree murder of professional cyclist Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson.

Armstrong, 34, who was arrested in Costa Rica on June 29, was booked into the Travis County Jail in Austin, Texas, Tuesday after being transferred from the Harris County Jail in nearby Houston, according to NBC station KXAN.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Jail records show that Armstrong has been charged with an "unnamed first-degree felony charge and a class B misdemeanor charge for theft of service equal to or greater than $100 and less than $750," related to the May 11 shooting of Wilson, 25, according to the outlet.

The station previously reported that Armstrong was being held on a $3.5 million bond.

cyclist Mo Wilson Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson | Credit: Mo Wilson/Instagram

After 43 days on the run, Armstrong was arrested by U.S. Marshals in a hostel on Costa Rica's Pacific-facing Santa Teresa Beach, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Brandon Filla told KXAN that Armstrong had altered her appearance, dyeing her shoulder-length hair dark brown. She was also wearing a bandage on her nose and the area under her eyes was bruised from a reported surfboarding incident, he told the outlet.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The Austin woman fled the United States last month with a fake passport, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release, flying from Newark International Airport to San Jose, Costa Rica on May. 18, a day after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, Anna Moriah Wilson Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, Anna Moriah Wilson | Credit: U.S. Department of Justice/Instagram

A witness who watched Armstrong's arrest told Inside Edition that Armstrong left behind a passport with her sister Christine's name on it.

Authorities have said that Wilson briefly dated Armstrong's boyfriend Colin Strickland last fall while the couple was separated. Though Armstrong and Strickland, a professional cyclist, reconciled, he remained friendly with Wilson, and the two went swimming together before the shooting, the Austin newspaper reported.