Man on FBI's Most Wanted List Captured 12 Years After He Allegedly Killed His Teenage Daughters

After more than a decade on the run, a father accused of killing his daughters was taken into custody Wednesday.

Yaser Abdel Said was captured in Justin, Texas, by the FBI’s Dallas Field Office and is set to be transferred to Dallas County soon, the FBI said in a press release Wednesday.

Said is accused of killing his teenage daughters, Amina and Sarah, in 2008.

Said allegedly took Amina, 18, and Sarah, 17, for a drive in his taxi cab on New Years Day "under the guise of taking them to get something to eat," the FBI said. Instead, he allegedly drove them to Irving, Texas, and shot them inside the vehicle.

Despite being shot, Sarah was able to call for help. sadly her injuries were too severe and she and her sister died of multiple gunshot wounds.

A capital murder-multiple warrant for Said's arrest was issued a day later, and he has been evading capture since. In August 2008, the Northern District of Texas issued a federal unlawful flight to avoid prosecution warrant, and he was placed on the Most Wanted Fugitives List on December 4, 2014.

FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno said in a statement that Said's capture brings justice "one step closer" for his teenage daughters.

"The FBI-led Dallas Violent Crimes Task Force has worked tirelessly to find Yaser Abdel Said. These experienced investigators never gave up on their quest to find him and pledged to never forget the young victims in this case," DeSarno said.

"Said was placed on the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List nearly six years ago for the heinous act he committed against his daughters," DeSarno continued. "His capture and arrest bring us one step closer to justice for Amina and Sarah. We want to thank our partners at the Irving Police Department for working with us to apprehend this dangerous individual."

Irving Police Chief Jeff Spivey said in a statement that the department has "tirelessly pursued justice for Amina and Sarah" since 2008.